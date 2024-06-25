 Skip navigation
12414170.jpg
2025 All-American Zion Grady Pledges to Ohio State University
11268510.jpg
2025 All-American Donovan Johnson Commits to Michigan
NFL: Houston Texans at Cincinnati Bengals
2024 Cincinnati Bengals Fantasy Preview

nbc_golf_gt_minwooleeinterview_240625.jpg
Lee set to join sister, Minjee, at Paris Olympics
nbc_golf_gt_toddlewisreport_240625.jpg
PGA Tour entering crucial pre-playoff stretch
nbc_nas_r22stage2_240625.jpg
Inside Logano’s race team at New Hampshire

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
12414170.jpg
2025 All-American Zion Grady Pledges to Ohio State University
11268510.jpg
2025 All-American Donovan Johnson Commits to Michigan
NFL: Houston Texans at Cincinnati Bengals
2024 Cincinnati Bengals Fantasy Preview

nbc_golf_gt_minwooleeinterview_240625.jpg
Lee set to join sister, Minjee, at Paris Olympics
nbc_golf_gt_toddlewisreport_240625.jpg
PGA Tour entering crucial pre-playoff stretch
nbc_nas_r22stage2_240625.jpg
Inside Logano’s race team at New Hampshire

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
What does LAL job mean for Redick's media future?

June 25, 2024 10:57 AM
Ross Tucker and the Danettes discuss JJ Redick's introductory press conference with the Los Angeles Lakers, breaking down why the head coaching gig makes Redick even "more valuable" if he returns to media.
