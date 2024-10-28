NCAA Golf Highlights: East Lake Cup, Round 1

 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

MLB: Playoffs-New York Mets at Milwaukee Brewers
Milwaukee Brewers 2024 MLB Team Recap: How good can Jackson Chourio be?
SX 2024 Rd 04 Anaheim 2 Ryder DiFrancesco wheels up.JPG
SuperMotocross 250 countdown: No. 15, Ryder DiFrancesco was consistent in his sophomore season
  • Dan Beaver
    ,
  • Dan Beaver
    ,
2024 WNBA Playoffs - Minnesota Lynx v Connecticut Sun
Stephanie White out as Connecticut Sun coach, the seventh job to open in WNBA since end of season

Top Clips

nbc_golf_mcdanielpassing_241028.jpg
Cal women’s golf program founder McDaniel dies
nbc_big10_cfb_filmbreakdown_johnson_241028.jpg
Johnson is a ‘beast mode’ rusher for Iowa
nbc_golf_shotsoftheweekv2_241028.jpg
Echavarria, An top Golf Today’s shots of the week

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

MLB: Playoffs-New York Mets at Milwaukee Brewers
Milwaukee Brewers 2024 MLB Team Recap: How good can Jackson Chourio be?
SX 2024 Rd 04 Anaheim 2 Ryder DiFrancesco wheels up.JPG
SuperMotocross 250 countdown: No. 15, Ryder DiFrancesco was consistent in his sophomore season
  • Dan Beaver
    ,
  • Dan Beaver
    ,
2024 WNBA Playoffs - Minnesota Lynx v Connecticut Sun
Stephanie White out as Connecticut Sun coach, the seventh job to open in WNBA since end of season

Top Clips

nbc_golf_mcdanielpassing_241028.jpg
Cal women’s golf program founder McDaniel dies
nbc_big10_cfb_filmbreakdown_johnson_241028.jpg
Johnson is a ‘beast mode’ rusher for Iowa
nbc_golf_shotsoftheweekv2_241028.jpg
Echavarria, An top Golf Today’s shots of the week

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Watch Now

NCAA Golf Highlights: East Lake Cup, Round 1

October 28, 2024 06:10 PM
Watch the best moments from the opening round of the men's and women's East Lake Cup NCAA golf tournament at East Lake Golf Club in Atlanta, Georgia.