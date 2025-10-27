Highlights: 2025 East Lake Cup, Round 1

 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

MLB: Tyler Skaggs Memorial
Ex-wife of Angels employee says she saw players party with pills during trial over pitcher’s death
NASCAR Cup Series Shriners Children's 500
A look at who is racing for a NASCAR championship in Cup, Xfinity, Trucks at Phoenix
nbc_golf_bankofutahrd4_251026.jpg
After Bank of Utah, where things stand in FedExCup Fall points
  • Golf Channel Staff
    ,
  • Golf Channel Staff
    ,

Top Clips

nbc_nba_pg_cledet_mitchellshamgod_251027.jpg
Mitchell hits the Shammgod crossover in style
nbc_nba_pg_cledet_cadeblock_251027.jpg
Cunningham erases Proctor at the rim
nbc_nba_pg_bickerstaff_251027.jpg
Bickerstaff has brought ‘a new energy’ to Pistons

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

MLB: Tyler Skaggs Memorial
Ex-wife of Angels employee says she saw players party with pills during trial over pitcher’s death
NASCAR Cup Series Shriners Children's 500
A look at who is racing for a NASCAR championship in Cup, Xfinity, Trucks at Phoenix
nbc_golf_bankofutahrd4_251026.jpg
After Bank of Utah, where things stand in FedExCup Fall points
  • Golf Channel Staff
    ,
  • Golf Channel Staff
    ,

Top Clips

nbc_nba_pg_cledet_mitchellshamgod_251027.jpg
Mitchell hits the Shammgod crossover in style
nbc_nba_pg_cledet_cadeblock_251027.jpg
Cunningham erases Proctor at the rim
nbc_nba_pg_bickerstaff_251027.jpg
Bickerstaff has brought ‘a new energy’ to Pistons

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Watch Now

Highlights: 2025 East Lake Cup, Round 1

October 27, 2025 07:21 PM
Watch the best moments from the first round of the men's and women's East Lake Cup, an NCAA golf tournament at East Lake Golf Club in Atlanta, Georgia.

Latest Clips

nbc_nba_pg_cledet_mitchellshamgod_251027.jpg
09
Mitchell hits the Shammgod crossover in style
nbc_nba_pg_cledet_cadeblock_251027.jpg
36
Cunningham erases Proctor at the rim
nbc_nba_pg_bickerstaff_251027.jpg
01:18
Bickerstaff has brought ‘a new energy’ to Pistons
nbc_nba_pg_cledet_allenand1_251027.jpg
33
Hunter knocks it free as Allen gets chance for 3
nbc_golf_gc_tsengwinreax_251027.jpg
04:45
Tseng wins Wistron Ladies Open putting left-handed
nbc_golf_gc_brentleyeastlakereport_251027.jpg
04:29
Teams, players, stories to watch at East Lake Cup
nbc_nba_offguardct_251027.jpg
09:52
Nets’ Thomas value is hard to assess
nbc_nba_offguardflagg_251027.jpg
08:10
Is Flagg starting at point guard a mistake?
nbc_nba_offguardharper_251027.jpg
08:21
Spurs rookie Harper making an impact off the bench
nbc_nba_pg_liffman_251027.jpg
04:34
What’s next for MIA, POR amid investigations?
nbc_roto_love_251027.jpg
01:36
Don’t get ‘too excited’ about Love’s Week 8 output
nbc_roto_cook_251027.jpg
01:41
Bills star RB Cook has been ‘extremely efficient’
nbc_roto_hall_251027.jpg
01:43
Hall may have had his best game of the year v. CIN
nbc_roto_skattebo_251027.jpg
01:14
How Skattebo’s injury impacts Giants’ backfield
nbc_roto_edwards_251027.jpg
01:06
Significance of Edwards’ hamstring injury
nbc_roto_george_251027.jpg
01:40
Samulski: George is in for a second-year breakout
nbc_roto_doncic_251027.jpg
01:36
Reaves will ‘carry the load’ with Dončić out
nbc_golf_sales_penskebutah_251027.jpg
01:54
Michael Brennan shines in Bank of Utah victory
nbc_golf_gt_roundtablept3_251027.jpg
04:13
Should U.S. bring back Bradley for next Ryder Cup?
nbc_golf_gt_roundtablept2_251027.jpg
03:36
Will NBA gambling scandal impact sport of golf?
USATSI_27426267.jpg
02:02
Mannix: Wembanyama is a ‘vocal leader’ for Spurs
nbc_dls_collegecoachesfired_251027.jpg
14:33
Impacts of Kelly firing on CFB coaching carousel
nbc_dps_dponjonathantaylor_251027.jpg
04:00
Patrick makes case for Taylor as NFL MVP
nbc_ffhh_tuckerkraftv2_251027.jpg
02:10
Kraft the number one TE in fantasy football
nbc_ffhh_camskattebov2_251027.jpg
02:13
Implications of ‘brutal’ Skattebo injury for NYG
nbc_dps_billcowherinterview_251027.jpg
14:25
Cowher explains where the Steelers are going wrong
nbc_ffhh_henrylamarreturn_251027.jpg
03:23
Henry stock rising for BAL with favorable schedule
nbc_ffhh_lastcall_251027.jpg
01:15
Best bets for Commanders vs. Chiefs Monday Night
nbc_ffhh_calebqb_251027.jpg
04:41
Williams still not clicking in Bears offense
nbc_ffhh_texanspassgame_251027.jpg
01:59
Stroud quietly producing in Texans offense