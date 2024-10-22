Highlights: Jackson T. Stephens Cup, Round 1

Skip navigation
Search Query
Submit Search
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing
Top News
Jaxon Richardson slow rolling recruitment
Jason Jordan, Staff
,
Jason Jordan, Staff
,
Mississippi State player opens home event with NCAA record-tying round
Brentley Romine
,
Brentley Romine
,
With Kurtis Rourke out, Tayven Jackson gets chance to shine as QB for No. 13 Indiana
Associated Press
,
Associated Press
,
Top Clips
PL Update: Forest victorious v. Crystal Palace
Arsenal must overcome ‘mental hurdle’ v. Liverpool
Crystal Palace having ‘tough times at the moment’
Trending Teams
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees
All Sports
All Sports
NFL
MLB
NBA
NHL
Soccer
Motors
NASCAR
College Football
Olympics
Golf
Fantasy Sports
WNBA
College Basketball
Paralympics
Tennis
Horse Racing
Cycling
On Her Turf
Figure Skating
Dog Show
Navy All-American Bowl
Rugby
Rotoworld
Rotoworld
Fantasy Home
Betting Home
Fantasy Football
Football Player News
Matthew Berry
Fantasy Baseball
Baseball Player News
Fantasy Basketball
Basketball Player News
PFT
Golf Channel
Watch
Podcasts
Peacock
Betting Home
Telemundo Deportes
Paris 2024 Olympics
GolfNow
GolfPass
SportsEngine
NBC Sports Press Box
Search Query
Submit Search
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing
Top News
Jaxon Richardson slow rolling recruitment
Jason Jordan, Staff
,
Jason Jordan, Staff
,
Mississippi State player opens home event with NCAA record-tying round
Brentley Romine
,
Brentley Romine
,
With Kurtis Rourke out, Tayven Jackson gets chance to shine as QB for No. 13 Indiana
Associated Press
,
Associated Press
,
Top Clips
PL Update: Forest victorious v. Crystal Palace
Arsenal must overcome ‘mental hurdle’ v. Liverpool
Crystal Palace having ‘tough times at the moment’
Trending Teams
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees
All Sports
NFL
MLB
NBA
NHL
Soccer
Motors
NASCAR
College Football
Olympics
Golf
Fantasy Sports
WNBA
College Basketball
Paralympics
Tennis
Horse Racing
Cycling
On Her Turf
Figure Skating
Dog Show
Navy All-American Bowl
Rugby
Rotoworld
Fantasy Home
Betting Home
Fantasy Football
Football Player News
Matthew Berry
Fantasy Baseball
Baseball Player News
Fantasy Basketball
Basketball Player News
PFT
Golf Channel
Watch
Podcasts
Favorites
Favorites
Profile
Peacock
Betting Home
Telemundo Deportes
Paris 2024 Olympics
GolfNow
GolfPass
SportsEngine
NBC Sports Press Box
Profile
Login or Create Profile
Profile
Login or Create Profile
Favorites
Menu
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up
Watch Now
Highlights: Jackson T. Stephens Cup, Round 1
October 21, 2024 08:25 PM
Watch the best shots from Round 1 of the men's and women's Jackson T. Stephens Cup NCAA golf tournament at Oklahoma City Golf and Country Club.
Close Ad
Add favorite players, teams, and leagues with an NBCUniversal Profile
Continue