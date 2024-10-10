 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

Paris 2024 Olympic Games
Torri Huske, Kate Douglass headline U.S. swimming roster for short course worlds
Syndication: Detroit Free Press
Tigers blank Guardians 3-0 in ALDS with clutch hitting and strong pitching, taking 2-1 series lead
MLB: NLDS-Philadelphia Phillies at New York Mets
Francisco Lindor’s grand slam lifts Mets to 4-1 win and into NLCS

Top Clips

nbc_moto_ridersadvantage_241009.jpg
Team USA has disadvantage at Motocross of Nations
nbc_dls_russini49ers_241009.jpg
Russini: ‘Vibes are bizarre’ with 49ers
nbc_moto_title24_usausa_241009.jpg
USA fights to take home silver at MXON

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

Paris 2024 Olympic Games
Torri Huske, Kate Douglass headline U.S. swimming roster for short course worlds
Syndication: Detroit Free Press
Tigers blank Guardians 3-0 in ALDS with clutch hitting and strong pitching, taking 2-1 series lead
MLB: NLDS-Philadelphia Phillies at New York Mets
Francisco Lindor’s grand slam lifts Mets to 4-1 win and into NLCS

Top Clips

nbc_moto_ridersadvantage_241009.jpg
Team USA has disadvantage at Motocross of Nations
nbc_dls_russini49ers_241009.jpg
Russini: ‘Vibes are bizarre’ with 49ers
nbc_moto_title24_usausa_241009.jpg
USA fights to take home silver at MXON

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Watch Now

Highlights: NB3 Collegiate Match Play, Day 2

October 9, 2024 08:05 PM
Watch the best shots and moments from Day 2 of NB3 Collegiate Match Play at Twin Warriors Golf Club in Santa Ana Pueblo, New Mexico.