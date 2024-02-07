Minnesota 'forced tempo' to pull off win vs. MSU

 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

NASCAR Xfinity Series Championship
Tony Stewart tells SHR employees not to look behind after ‘two miserable years in a row’
Comedian Jay Pharoah Learns New Skills With The Help Of Some Famous Friends For IMDb Series "Special Skills"
Gabby Douglas sets gymnastics comeback, first meet in eight years
SX 2024 Rd 05 Detroit Aaron Plessinger in bowl turn.jpg
2024 SuperMotocross Power Rankings after Detroit: Austin Forkner leads 250 East to the top
  • Dan Beaver
    ,
  • Dan Beaver
    ,

Top Clips

nbc_cbk_indgallowaycomp_230206.jpg
Highlights: Galloway goes off vs. Ohio State
nbc_cbb_msuvsminnhilites_240206.jpg
MBB Highlights: Minnesota tops Michigan State
nbc_cbb_woodsonintvv2_240206.jpg
Indiana uses ‘total team effort’ in comeback win

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

NASCAR Xfinity Series Championship
Tony Stewart tells SHR employees not to look behind after ‘two miserable years in a row’
Comedian Jay Pharoah Learns New Skills With The Help Of Some Famous Friends For IMDb Series "Special Skills"
Gabby Douglas sets gymnastics comeback, first meet in eight years
SX 2024 Rd 05 Detroit Aaron Plessinger in bowl turn.jpg
2024 SuperMotocross Power Rankings after Detroit: Austin Forkner leads 250 East to the top
  • Dan Beaver
    ,
  • Dan Beaver
    ,

Top Clips

nbc_cbk_indgallowaycomp_230206.jpg
Highlights: Galloway goes off vs. Ohio State
nbc_cbb_msuvsminnhilites_240206.jpg
MBB Highlights: Minnesota tops Michigan State
nbc_cbb_woodsonintvv2_240206.jpg
Indiana uses ‘total team effort’ in comeback win

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Watch Now

Minnesota 'forced tempo' to pull off win vs. MSU

February 6, 2024 11:14 PM
Minnesota head coach Ben Johnson discusses the Golden Gophers' victory over Michigan State and how they forced tempo to grind it out against the Spartans.