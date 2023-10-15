 Skip navigation
University of Southern California v University of Notre Dame
Notre Dame defense finds Caleb Williams’s mortal side, No. 21 Irish rout No. 10 USC
MLB: Houston Astros at Texas Rangers
Astros and Rangers meet for Texas-sized showdown in AL Championship Series
VinFast IRONMAN World Championship
2023 Ironman World Championships Results

nbc_cfb_calebwilliamseveryplay_231014.jpg
Caleb Williams highlights from USC’s loss to ND
nbc_cfb_uscvsndhls_231014.jpg
Highlights: Notre Dame dominates USC at home
nbc_cfb_ndfreemanintv_231014.jpg
Freeman: Elite competitors have short memories

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
ND's Price returns kickoff for a 99-yard score

October 14, 2023 10:26 PM
Notre Dame return man Jadarian Price finds another gear during a kickoff return, taking the ball 99 yards for the Fighting Irish's fifth touchdown against USC.