Watch Now
Ledbetter predicted Falcons would draft Penix Jr.
D. Orlando Ledbetter joins Dan Patrick after successfully predicting the Atlanta Falcons would draft QB Michael Penix Jr., discussing his stance on the pick and the reactions out of Kirk Cousins' camp.
Up Next
Penix gives Falcons a ‘succession plan’ for future
Penix gives Falcons a 'succession plan' for future
Ross Tucker joins the Dan Patrick Show to break down the Atlanta Falcons' decision to draft Michael Penix Jr., and how the surprising choice fits into the team's long-term future.
Riddick evaluates NFL draft Round 1 hits, misses
Riddick evaluates NFL draft Round 1 hits, misses
Louis Riddick revisits some of the biggest surprises from Round 1 of the 2024 NFL Draft with Dan Patrick, including Atlanta opting for offense and Buffalo passing on a pass catcher.
Eisen: Never seen anything like ATL QB situation
Eisen: Never seen anything like ATL QB situation
Rich Eisen joins Dan Patrick to discuss the "wild scenario" in Atlanta after the Falcons drafted QB Michael Penix Jr., how the Buffalo Bills may approach their draft, the "awesome" atmosphere in Detroit, and more.
Assessing Falcons’ reasons for drafting Penix Jr.
Assessing Falcons' reasons for drafting Penix Jr.
Dan Patrick & Co. say Michael Penix Jr. to Atlanta is another confusing chapter in the Falcons' recent quarterback decisions with Kirk Cousins and Desmond Ridder.
Alt fits Harbaugh’s blueprint for Chargers
Alt fits Harbaugh's blueprint for Chargers
Mike Florio and Devin McCourty agree Joe Alt is a solid fit with Jim Harbaugh and the Chargers, where the former Notre Dame standout should pair nicely with Rashawn Slater.
Latu, Murphy II lead first-round defensive picks
Latu, Murphy II lead first-round defensive picks
Following a run of offensive players to begin the 2024 NFL Draft, Laiatu Latu and Byron Murphy II were among the most notable defensive players picked in the first round.
Analyzing first-round WR picks: Nabers, Worthy
Analyzing first-round WR picks: Nabers, Worthy
PFT details why the 2024 NFL Draft's wide receiver run is a larger sign of the league's shift towards targeting explosive playmakers while still on rookie deals.
Broncos ‘didn’t play games’ in QB search with Nix
Broncos ‘didn’t play games' in QB search with Nix
Mike Florio and Devin McCourty evaluate Bo Nix's fit in the Broncos offense and share why the 24-year-old is a "good fit" with head coach Sean Payton.
Which first-round QB landed in the best spot?
Which first-round QB landed in the best spot?
Mike Florio and Devin McCourty reveal which signal-callers landed in the best spots in the first round of the 2024 NFL Draft, including J.J. McCarthy and Caleb Williams.
Patriots ‘need to hit’ with Maye selection
Patriots 'need to hit' with Maye selection
PFT examines the immense pressure Drake Maye will face as a member of the New England Patriots after being selected with the No. 3 pick.
Vikings are in a ‘unique’ position with McCarthy
Vikings are in a 'unique' position with McCarthy
PFT breaks down the Vikings' selection of J.J. McCarthy in the NFL draft, explaining why Kevin O'Connell & Co. are in a "unique" position with the former Michigan QB.