 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

nbc_bte_phillies_240731.jpg
Phillies vs. Mariners Best bets: Odds, predictions, recent stats, and trends for August 2
Matt Zollers.png
Quarterback Matt Zollers Commits to 2025 All-American Bowl
Kiotti Armstrong.png
Tight End Kiotti Armstrong Pledges to 2025 All-American Bowl

Top Clips

nbc_pftpm_newnflrules_240802.jpg
Key changes to NFL rulebook for 2024 season
nbc_pftpm_prescott_240802.jpg
Florio: Cowboys want ‘escape hatch’ with Prescott
nbc_pftpm_hofgame_240802.jpg
New NFL kickoff rules, rosters highlight HOF game

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

nbc_bte_phillies_240731.jpg
Phillies vs. Mariners Best bets: Odds, predictions, recent stats, and trends for August 2
Matt Zollers.png
Quarterback Matt Zollers Commits to 2025 All-American Bowl
Kiotti Armstrong.png
Tight End Kiotti Armstrong Pledges to 2025 All-American Bowl

Top Clips

nbc_pftpm_newnflrules_240802.jpg
Key changes to NFL rulebook for 2024 season
nbc_pftpm_prescott_240802.jpg
Florio: Cowboys want ‘escape hatch’ with Prescott
nbc_pftpm_hofgame_240802.jpg
New NFL kickoff rules, rosters highlight HOF game

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up
View All Scores

Watch Now

Williams will 'earn respect' by playing well

August 2, 2024 10:45 AM
Senior writer for The Athletic, Kevin Fishbain, joins the Dan Patrick Show to talk about Caleb Williams and how the number one overall pick in the 2024 NFL Draft can earn approval in the locker room.
Up Next
nbc_pftpm_newnflrules_240802.jpg
14:21
Key changes to NFL rulebook for 2024 season
Now Playing
nbc_pftpm_prescott_240802.jpg
6:17
Florio: Cowboys want ‘escape hatch’ with Prescott
Now Playing
nbc_pftpm_hofgame_240802.jpg
5:15
New NFL kickoff rules, rosters highlight HOF game
Now Playing
nbc_dps_finebaumint_240802.jpg
12:42
Finebaum: USC’s Riley isn’t an ‘elite’ coach
Now Playing
nbc_dps_ohrnbergerint_240802.jpg
11:57
How concerned should LAC be with Herbert’s injury?
Now Playing
nbc_dps_newnflkickoff_240801.jpg
3:12
How NFL’s new kickoff rules looked at HOF Game
Now Playing
nbc_pftpm_sundayticket_240801.jpg
11:47
Source: NFL expects no 2024 Sunday Ticket changes
Now Playing
nbc_pftpm_steelers_240801.jpg
11:31
Simms: ‘Nightmare’ for Wilson amid QB1 battle
Now Playing
nbc_pftpm_49erscontract_240801.jpg
6:15
49ers contract issues persist with Aiyuk, Williams
Now Playing
nbc_pftpm_purdy_240801.jpg
5:51
Purdy positioning himself to be highest-paid QB
Now Playing
nbc_pftpm_cowboys_240801.jpg
13:06
Cowboys ‘dragging their feet’ on extending stars
Now Playing
nbc_pftpm_dolphins_240801.jpg
7:53
Simms: No NFL team would pay Tagovailoa that much
Now Playing