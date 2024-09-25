Watch Now
Top impact players: Bears vs. Rams
Caleb Williams will look to step it up in Week 4 after struggling against the Colts, while Matthew Stafford will look to continue his stellar play, as both quarterbacks will face off against big time defensive players
What Thielen, Warren injuries mean in fantasy
Matthew Berry, Connor Rogers and Lawrence Jackson discuss the injuries to Jaylen Warren and Adam Thielen, particularly how both will impact the fantasy production of players like Cordarrelle Patterson and Xavier Legette.
Should Shaheed, Worthy get starts in Week 4?
Matthew Berry, Connor Rogers and Lawrence Jackson Jr. evaluate the fantasy outlooks for Jaxon Smith-Njigba, Rashid Shaheed and Xavier Worthy in Week 4, breaking down the potential for each receiver given their matchups.
Kelce shouldn’t cause managers to panic just yet
The FFHH crew explains why Travis Kelce must be started against the Los Angeles Chargers in Week 4 and why it may be time to bail on Mark Andrews in 2024.
Is Swift a viable fantasy play given struggles?
Matthew Berry, Connor Rogers and Lawrence Jackson Jr. discuss why D'Andre Swift lacks the fantasy upside to be a strong start in Week 4 against the Los Angeles Rams.
Tell Me Why: Top NFL questions entering Week 4
Mike Florio and Michael Holley weigh in on why the Bengals or Jaguars turn things around to make the playoffs, why Bill Belichick loves piling on the Jets and more.
PFT Draft: NFL Week 3 mulligans
From the Dolphins' QB room to the Giants' special teams, Mike Florio and Michael Holley outline teams that could've used a mulligan in Week 3.
PFT Power Rankings: Bills dethrone the Chiefs
Mike Florio provides insight on his Week 4 Power Rankings, including why the Bills edged the Chiefs for the top slot, why the undefeated Vikings are No. 7 below 3-0 Steelers at No. 4 and 2-1 Packers at No. 6 and more.
Tomlin sees ‘no need’ to name Fields the starter
Mike Florio and Michael Holley shed light on why it’s the “perfect” situation for the Steelers to keep Russell Wilson happy on the sidelines and capitalize on everything Justin Fields has to offer.
Cowboys approaching 1st of two short weeks vs. NYG
Mike Florio and Michael Holley look ahead to the TNF matchup between the Giants and the Cowboys and spell out why the stakes are so high for a Week 4 game.
Jones feels the Cowboys are ‘in a soft spot’
Mike Florio and Michael Holley outline why the Cowboys look like they aren’t physically up to the test so far this season.
How Belichick would fit as Cowboys head coach
Mike Florio and Michael Holley assess if Bill Belichick is willing to only be a head coach, if he’d be willing to take a pay cut by not overseeing operations and more.