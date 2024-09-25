 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

MLB: Seattle Mariners at Houston Astros
Astros overcome terrible start to clinch 4th straight AL West title
Las Vegas Aces New York Liberty
Familiar foes: Las Vegas Aces and New York Liberty set for WNBA Finals rematch in playoff semifinals
Naomi Osaka
Naomi Osaka cruises through opening round at China Open with new coach

Top Clips

nbc_ffhh_rotonews_240925.jpg
What Thielen, Warren injuries mean in fantasy
nbc_ffhh_wrtalk_240925.jpg
Should Shaheed, Worthy get starts in Week 4?
nbc_ffhh_tetalk_240925.jpg
Kelce shouldn’t cause managers to panic just yet

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

MLB: Seattle Mariners at Houston Astros
Astros overcome terrible start to clinch 4th straight AL West title
Las Vegas Aces New York Liberty
Familiar foes: Las Vegas Aces and New York Liberty set for WNBA Finals rematch in playoff semifinals
Naomi Osaka
Naomi Osaka cruises through opening round at China Open with new coach

Top Clips

nbc_ffhh_rotonews_240925.jpg
What Thielen, Warren injuries mean in fantasy
nbc_ffhh_wrtalk_240925.jpg
Should Shaheed, Worthy get starts in Week 4?
nbc_ffhh_tetalk_240925.jpg
Kelce shouldn’t cause managers to panic just yet

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up
View All Scores

Watch Now

Top impact players: Bears vs. Rams

September 25, 2024 08:35 AM
Caleb Williams will look to step it up in Week 4 after struggling against the Colts, while Matthew Stafford will look to continue his stellar play, as both quarterbacks will face off against big time defensive players
Up Next
nbc_ffhh_rotonews_240925.jpg
5:22
What Thielen, Warren injuries mean in fantasy
Now Playing
nbc_ffhh_wrtalk_240925.jpg
9:18
Should Shaheed, Worthy get starts in Week 4?
Now Playing
nbc_ffhh_tetalk_240925.jpg
8:22
Kelce shouldn’t cause managers to panic just yet
Now Playing
nbc_ffhh_dswift_240925.jpg
4:32
Is Swift a viable fantasy play given struggles?
Now Playing
nbc_pft_tellmewhyv2_240925.jpg
9:18
Tell Me Why: Top NFL questions entering Week 4
Now Playing
nbc_pft_mulligans_240925.jpg
3:36
PFT Draft: NFL Week 3 mulligans
Now Playing
nbc_pft_powerrankings_240925.jpg
6:17
PFT Power Rankings: Bills dethrone the Chiefs
Now Playing
nbc_pft_tomlinfields_240925.jpg
14:01
Tomlin sees ‘no need’ to name Fields the starter
Now Playing
nbc_pft_tnfnygvsdal_240925.jpg
14:18
Cowboys approaching 1st of two short weeks vs. NYG
Now Playing
nbc_pft_cowboyssoft_240925.jpg
4:47
Jones feels the Cowboys are ‘in a soft spot’
Now Playing
nbc_pft_belichickdallas_240925.jpg
7:37
How Belichick would fit as Cowboys head coach
Now Playing
nbc_pft_stephenjones_240925.jpg
10:39
Is Jerry taking blame to protect Stephen Jones?
Now Playing