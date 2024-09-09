Watch Now
Mayfield 'was awesome' in Buccaneers' Week 1 win
Chris Simms and Ahmed Fareed give their top headlines of Week 1, including Baker Mayfield and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers offense looking impressive in a win over the Washington Commanders.
Up Next
Jets vs. 49ers will be ‘tough’ for both teams
Jets vs. 49ers will be 'tough' for both teams
Chris Simms explains why the Jets and 49ers will play in a physical football game on Monday night, discussing ways New York head coach Robert Saleh may approach facing his former team.
Dobbins a ‘difference-maker’ in NFL return
Dobbins a 'difference-maker' in NFL return
Chris Simms and Ahmed Fareed discuss J.K. Dobbins' impressive performance in the Los Angeles Chargers' 22-10 win over the Las Vegas Raiders, breaking down the 25-year-old's impact on the Week 1 win.
Colts can take away ‘positives’ from Week 1 loss
Colts can take away 'positives' from Week 1 loss
Chris Simms and Ahmed Fareed break down the Texans vs. Colts game in Week 1, particularly C.J. Stroud's potential in Houston and Anthony Richardson's flashes of greatness in the close contest.
Week 1 preview: Bengals vs. Patriots
Week 1 preview: Bengals vs. Patriots
Chris Simms and Mike Florio explain why they're picking the Cincinnati Bengals over the New England Patriots despite being "notoriously slow starters."
Week 1 preview: Jaguars vs. Dolphins
Week 1 preview: Jaguars vs. Dolphins
Chris Simms explains to Mike Florio why he's picking the Jaguars over the Dolphins this Sunday in Week 1.
Week 1 preview: Titans vs. Bears
Week 1 preview: Titans vs. Bears
Mike Florio and Chris Simms predict how Chicago Bears quarterback Caleb Williams' debut will unravel against the Tennessee Titans in Week 1 of the NFL season.
Week 1 preview: Cardinals vs. Bills
Week 1 preview: Cardinals vs. Bills
Chris Simms and Mike Florio examine the Arizona Cardinals' chances to upset the Buffalo Bills this Sunday to kickoff Week 1.
Week 1 preview: Texans vs. Colts
Week 1 preview: Texans vs. Colts
Chris Simms and Mike Florio look ahead to an AFC South clash between the Texans and the Colts in Week 1, where CJ Stroud will aim to start his second season with a statement win.
Chiefs, Steelers headline NFL Week 1 best bets
Chiefs, Steelers headline NFL Week 1 best bets
Mike Florio and Chris Simms discuss their best bets for Week 1 and explain why they are banking on the Kansas City Chiefs, Pittsburgh Steelers, Arizona Cardinals, and Green Bay Packers to win out to open the season.
Week 1 preview: Jets vs. 49ers
Week 1 preview: Jets vs. 49ers
Simms and Florio think Aaron Rodgers and the New York Jets have a chance to "make a splash" with a statement Week 1 win over the San Francisco 49ers. But will they?
Week 1 preview: Rams vs. Lions
Week 1 preview: Rams vs. Lions
Opening the year at home with clear-cut Super Bowl aspirations for the season, Chris Simms thinks the Lions are primed for success in Week 1 against the Rams.