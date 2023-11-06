Watch Now
Breaking down Browns' first shutout of season
Chris Simms and Ahmed Fareed go inside the numbers behind the Cleveland Browns' dominant 27-0 victory over the Arizona Cardinals in Week 9.
Up Next
Give me the headlines: ‘First day on the Dobbs’
Give me the headlines: 'First day on the Dobbs'
Chris Simms shares his headlines for NFL Week 9, featuring an impressive game with a new team for Minnesota Vikings' Joshua Dobbs and Houston Texans' C.J. Stroud.
Chiefs’ defense ‘made life hard’ for Dolphins, Tua
Chiefs' defense 'made life hard' for Dolphins, Tua
Chris Simms and Ahmed Fareed discuss why Kansas City continues 'playing through their defense' and how Miami's offense sputtered in the Dolphins-Chiefs Week 9 clash.
CIN, PHI, ATL, CLE among NFL Week 9 best bets
CIN, PHI, ATL, CLE among NFL Week 9 best bets
Chris Simms and Mike Florio go over their favorite bets for NFL Week 9, including agreement on the Bengals making a statement over the Bills and an Eagles win at home, with odds presented by DraftKings Sportsbook.
Week 9 preview: Buccaneers vs. Texans
Week 9 preview: Buccaneers vs. Texans
Chris Simms calls the tilt in Houston between the Texans and Bucs a "coin flip" at this point given the inconsistent play from both squads this season, but Mike Florio believes Baker Mayfield is the difference maker.
Week 9 preview: Rams vs. Packers
Week 9 preview: Rams vs. Packers
Chris Simms wouldn't be shocked if Matthew Stafford suits up despite his thumb instead of Brett Rypien, but regardless of who starts at quarterback for Los Angeles, Simms has the Rams winning, but Mike Florio disagrees.
Week 9 preview: Cardinals vs. Browns
Week 9 preview: Cardinals vs. Browns
Chris Simms and Mike Florio break down how Clayton Tune will hold up against the Browns, who need this win if they want to stay in the mix.
Week 9 preview: Chargers vs. Jets
Week 9 preview: Chargers vs. Jets
Chris Simms and Mike Florio preview the Week 9 matchup between the Los Angeles Chargers and New York Jets, and analyze whether or not the Jets can continue to ride the momentum into another victory.
Week 9 preview: Bills vs. Bengals
Week 9 preview: Bills vs. Bengals
Chris Simms and Mike Florio are surprised the Cincinnati Bengals are only favored by two points (per DraftKings Sportsbook) over the Buffalo Bills, because they're confident Joe Burrow and co. will take care of business.
Week 9 preview: Cowboys vs. Eagles
Week 9 preview: Cowboys vs. Eagles
Chris Simms and Mike Florio preview the Week 9 NFC East showdown between the Dallas Cowboys and Philadelphia Eagles, and think the game being at Lincoln Financial Field could be the deciding factor in the outcome.
Week 9 preview: Seahawks vs. Ravens
Week 9 preview: Seahawks vs. Ravens
Chris Simms and Mike Florio believe the Seattle Seahawks have exceeded expectations but might not quite be ready for one of football's best teams in the Baltimore Ravens.
Week 9 preview: Giants vs. Raiders
Week 9 preview: Giants vs. Raiders
Chris Simms and Mike Florio preview the Week 9 matchup between the Giants and Raiders, and are baffled at Las Vegas being the betting favorite over New York.