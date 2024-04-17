Watch Now
Simms' LB draft rankings: No. 1 Edgerrin Cooper
Chris Simms explains to Ahmed Fareed that Texas A&M's Edgerrin Cooper is his top-ranked LB in the 2024 NFL Draft due to his rare athleticism and versatility.
Simms’ ‘24 draft rankings: Top safety prospects
Chris Simms reveals his top two safeties in the 2024 NFL Draft, including Cooper DeJean who is a "physical" player and Ennis Rakestraw Jr., who has "elite quickness."
Simms’ safety draft rankings: No. 1 Cooper DeJean
Chris Simms breaks down the film of Cooper DeJean and why he's considering him not just a safety (instead of a cornerback), but the top safety in the 2024 NFL Draft class.
Simms’ safety draft rankings: No. 2 Rakestraw Jr.
Chris Simms explains to Ahmed Fareed that Missouri's Ennis Rakestraw Jr. is ranked No. 2 on his safety list in the 2024 NFL Draft because he is not a "true cover corner," but has potential to be strong inside.
Eagles jump market to extend Smith
Chris Simms and Connor Rogers discuss the Philadelphia Eagles signing wide receiver DeVonta Smith to a three-year contract extension, analyzing what it means for other potential wideouts seeking new deals.
NFL draft WR comps: Harrison Jr. the next Green?
Chris Simms and Connor Rogers run through some of their player comparisons for the 2024 NFL Draft class' top wide receivers and explain their contrasting views on receivers such as Marvin Harrison Jr. and Rome Odunze.
Maye, McCarthy big question marks entering draft
Chris Simms and Connor Rogers discuss the debate between Drake Maye and J.J. McCarthy toward the top of the NFL draft.
Elliss, Turner among toughest draft evaluations
Chris Simms and Connor Rogers analyze which 2024 NFL Draft prospects were the toughest players to evaluate, including Utah EDGE Jonah Elliss and Alabama EDGE Dallas Turner.
Texas RB Brooks has strong ‘breakaway speed’
Chris Simms and Ahmed Fareed review RB Jonathon Brooks' college statistics, and assess how his strengths can translate to playing at the NFL level.
USC’s Lloyd a strong mid-round NFL draft prospect
Chris Simms and Ahmed Fareed cite USC running back MarShawn Lloyd's compact and sturdy frame, versatile running style and acceleration as the strengths of his game ahead of the 2024 NFL Draft.
Georgia TE Bowers ‘lives up to the hype’
Chris Simms and Ahmed Fareed discuss the presumptive No. 1 TE in the 2024 NFL Draft, Brock Bowers, who's rare athleticism makes him strong in both the passing and blocking game.
Simms’ DT draft rankings: No. 4 Jer’Zhan Newton
Chris Simms breaks down the game of Jer'Zhan "Johnny" Newton, explaining why the Illinois product is a solid prospect but not in the "elite" tier of 2024 DTs.