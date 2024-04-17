 Skip navigation
Watch Now

Simms' LB draft rankings: No. 1 Edgerrin Cooper

April 17, 2024 02:09 PM
Chris Simms explains to Ahmed Fareed that Texas A&M's Edgerrin Cooper is his top-ranked LB in the 2024 NFL Draft due to his rare athleticism and versatility.
