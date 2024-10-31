 Skip navigation
nbc_csu_bestbets_241031.jpg
Bills, Lions, Browns lead NFL Week 9 best bets
colts_vikings_thumb.jpg
NFL Week 9 preview: Colts vs. Vikings
bucs_chiefs_thumb.jpg
NFL Week 9 preview: Buccaneers vs. Chiefs

Other PFT Content

Carolina Panthers v Denver Broncos
Bo Nix, Broncos cruise to 28-14 win over Panthers
San Francisco 49ers v Seattle Seahawks
John Lynch: I think we’ve got enough at wide receiver
Arizona Cardinals v Green Bay Packers
Kyler Murray: Learn from the last one, focus on the next one
NFL Week 9 preview: Rams vs. Seahawks

October 31, 2024 12:11 PM
Now that the Rams have key assets Cooper Kupp and Puka Nacua back in the fold, Simms and Florio agree it's hard to see the Seahawks' defense doing enough to slow them down in NFL Week 9.
nbc_csu_bestbets_241031.jpg
3:07
Bills, Lions, Browns lead NFL Week 9 best bets
colts_vikings_thumb.jpg
4:31
NFL Week 9 preview: Colts vs. Vikings
bucs_chiefs_thumb.jpg
2:09
NFL Week 9 preview: Buccaneers vs. Chiefs
packers_lions_thumb.jpg
2:33
NFL Week 9 preview: Lions vs. Packers
nbc_csu_jagseagles_241031.jpg
2:23
NFL Week 9 preview: Jaguars vs. Eagles
nbc_csu_bearscards_241031.jpg
3:33
NFL Week 9 preview: Bears vs. Cardinals
nbc_csu_patstitans_241031.jpg
2:41
NFL Week 9 preview: Patriots vs. Titans
nbc_csu_commandersgiants_241031.jpg
2:48
NFL Week 9 preview: Commanders vs. Giants
nbc_csu_chargersbrowns_241031.jpg
3:48
NFL Week 9 preview: Chargers vs. Browns
nbc_csu_saintspanthers_241031.jpg
1:48
NFL Week 9 preview: Saints vs. Panthers
nbc_csu_cowboysfalcons_241031.jpg
3:04
NFL Week 9 preview: Cowboys vs. Falcons
nbc_csu_broncosravens_241031.jpg
3:08
NFL Week 9 preview: Broncos vs. Ravens
