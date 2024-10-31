Watch Now
NFL Week 9 preview: Rams vs. Seahawks
Now that the Rams have key assets Cooper Kupp and Puka Nacua back in the fold, Simms and Florio agree it's hard to see the Seahawks' defense doing enough to slow them down in NFL Week 9.
Up Next
Bills, Lions, Browns lead NFL Week 9 best bets
Bills, Lions, Browns lead NFL Week 9 best bets
Mike Florio and Chris Simms break down their picks for NFL Week 9, including the Buffalo Bills, Detroit Lions, Cleveland Browns and more.
NFL Week 9 preview: Colts vs. Vikings
NFL Week 9 preview: Colts vs. Vikings
With Joe Flacco stepping in for Anthony Richardson, the Colts' offense may be balanced enough to make some plays, but Simms thinks the Vikings' offense will be the difference on Week 9 Sunday Night Football.
NFL Week 9 preview: Buccaneers vs. Chiefs
NFL Week 9 preview: Buccaneers vs. Chiefs
The Buccaneers are desperate for a win in Week 9 against the Chiefs, and while Florio thinks they'll give themselves a chance, Simms thinks Kansas City has figured out a formula that'll help them coast.
NFL Week 9 preview: Lions vs. Packers
NFL Week 9 preview: Lions vs. Packers
Simms thinks if there's one team that can hang with the Lions from a talent standpoint, it's the Packers -- but will it be enough to carry Green Bay past Detroit in Week 9 despite questions about Jordan Love's health?
NFL Week 9 preview: Jaguars vs. Eagles
NFL Week 9 preview: Jaguars vs. Eagles
The Eagles are beginning to build momentum having won three-straight games, and Chris Simms and Mike Florio predict that the Jaguars won't be able to keep up with Philadelphia's offense in Week 9.
NFL Week 9 preview: Bears vs. Cardinals
NFL Week 9 preview: Bears vs. Cardinals
The Bears have to prevent their Hail Mary loss from snowballing into more losses, but Simms and Florio disagree regarding whether they will against the Cardinals in Week 9.
NFL Week 9 preview: Patriots vs. Titans
NFL Week 9 preview: Patriots vs. Titans
Simms and Florio are picking opposite sides of a Patriots vs. Titans Week 9 bout that might not exactly be the prettiest game of the 2024 NFL season.
NFL Week 9 preview: Commanders vs. Giants
NFL Week 9 preview: Commanders vs. Giants
Chris Simms and Mike Florio explain why they believe Jayden Daniels and the Washington Commanders will be too much for the New York Giants in a Week 9 NFC East matchup.
NFL Week 9 preview: Chargers vs. Browns
NFL Week 9 preview: Chargers vs. Browns
Chris Simms and Mike Florio explain how Jameis Winston has "freed up the team" and why they believe he will lead the Browns to a win against the Chargers in Week 9.
NFL Week 9 preview: Saints vs. Panthers
NFL Week 9 preview: Saints vs. Panthers
Bryce Young will start under center once again for Carolina in Week 9 and New Orleans anticipates Derek Carr's return, and while Chris Simms has the Saints covering the spread, Mike Florio goes a different direction.
NFL Week 9 preview: Cowboys vs. Falcons
NFL Week 9 preview: Cowboys vs. Falcons
Chris Simms explains why he does not think the Cowboys defense will be able to stop the "two-headed monster" of the Falcons run game and pass game in Week 9.