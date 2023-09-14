Watch Now
Week 2 preview: Colts vs. Texans
Colts vs. Texans is a matchup of two highly-touted rookie quarterbacks in Anthony Richardson and C.J. Stroud; which will come out on top in their first matchup?
Week 2 preview: Seahawks vs. Lions
The Lions are hosting the Seattle Seahawks and Chris Simms and Mike Florio make their arguments on why Detroit has a good chance of keeping their early-season success rolling.
Week 2 preview: Ravens vs. Bengals
Mike Florio and Chris Simms take a look at the Ravens facing the Bengals and whether Joe Burrow and the Cincinnati offense can get things back on track this week.
Week 2 preview: Packers vs. Falcons
Chris Simms loved the way the Packers looked in Week 1 against the Bears, and he and Mike Florio are picking Green Bay to keep things rolling in Week 2 on the road against the Falcons given their early-season momentum.
How McDaniel leveraged Miami’s strengths vs. LAC
Chris Simms and Ahmed Fareed discuss how the diversion created by the pre and post-snap motion and shifts gave the Miami Dolphins offense an upper hand vs. the Los Angeles Chargers defense in Week 1.
How does Love impact Green Bay’s offense?
Chris Simms unpacks how Jordan Love has changed the Green Bay Packers offense, including their willingness to attack more down the field and rely heavily on the run game in AJ Dillon and Aaron Jones.
Do Eagles have a weakness vs. the blitz?
Chris Simms and Ahmed Fareed discuss how the New England Patriots defense exposed a weakness for Jalen Hurts and the Philadelphia Eagles against the blitz in Week 1.
Give me the headlines: ‘Not in Command-ers yet’
Chris Simms gives his headlines for NFL Week 1, where Sam Howell helped the Commanders get off on the right foot to start the season and Derek Carr gave the Saints some big plays in their win.
Bengals have no answer for Browns defense
Chris Simms and Ahmed Fareed analyze the Battle of Ohio, where the Cleveland Browns' defense kept Joe Burrow and the Cincinnati Bengals offensive attack off balance.
Simms: Dolphins are ‘the most fun team to watch’
Chris Simms and Ahmed Fareed break down the Miami Dolphins' statement win against the Los Angeles Chargers and the elevation of Tua Tagovailoa's game.
Eagles get the win, Patriots make the statement
While the Eagles got the win against the Patriots, Ahmed Fareed and Chris Simms believe the Patriots showed they can compete with their solid defense.
Ravens, Commanders lead Simms, Florio Week 1 locks
Chris Simms and Mike Florio give their best bets for NFL Week 1, including the Atlanta Falcons and Washington Commanders as well as the Baltimore Ravens, Seattle Seahawks and Minnesota Vikings.