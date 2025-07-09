 Skip navigation
Top News

112th Tour de France 2025 - Stage 5
Evenepoel’s stunning time trial win as Pogacar takes Tour de France yellow jersey
Dallas Wings v Phoenix Mercury
Paige Bueckers is matching the hype, and then some, as the No. 1 pick for the Wings
MLB: Texas Rangers at Minnesota Twins
Fantasy Baseball Steals Report: Evan Carter on fire, Agustín Ramírez a disaster on defense

Top Clips

nbc_golf_trophypresentation_250709.jpg
Moore, Popert accept U.S. Adaptive Open medals
nbc_pft_pftpm_commandersname_250709.jpg
Are the Commanders inching towards a name change?
nbc_pft_pftpm_dakprescottgeorgepickens_250709.jpg
Florio: Pickens has never had high-end QB like Dak

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Watch Now

Highlights: Tour de France, Stage 5 finish

July 9, 2025 12:13 PM
Watch the top riders cross the finish line on the time trial Stage 5 of the 2025 Tour de France.

Latest Clips

nbc_golf_trophypresentation_250709.jpg
06:02
Moore, Popert accept U.S. Adaptive Open medals
nbc_pft_pftpm_commandersname_250709.jpg
04:06
Are the Commanders inching towards a name change?
nbc_pft_pftpm_dakprescottgeorgepickens_250709.jpg
04:16
Florio: Pickens has never had high-end QB like Dak
nbc_pft_pftpm_kyrenwilliamsjamescook_250709.jpg
03:38
Williams, Cook have opposing contract approaches
nbc_pft_pftpm_treysmith_250709.jpg
05:47
Will Chiefs work out a long-term deal with Smith?
nbc_roto_wingssky_250709.jpg
01:27
Take the under on Reese’s rebounds vs. Wings
nbc_roto_relieveroftheyear_250709.jpg
01:35
Diaz among best bets for NL Reliever of the Year
nbc_roto_aleastchamps_250709.jpg
01:16
Take advantage of Yankees’ favorable AL East odds
nbc_dlb_miamimarlinsdiscussion_250709.jpg
05:27
Marlins’ road winning streak is a ‘fun surprise’
nbc_cyc_stage5evenepoelintv_250709.jpg
03:10
Evenepoel: Everything ‘on point’ in Stage 5 win
nbc_dps_davanteadamsinterview_250709.jpg
15:51
Adams: Playing with Rodgers ‘changed my life’
nbc_golf_roryscottiegcpod_250709.jpg
06:22
How is McIlroy preparing for Scottish Open?
nbc_dps_joebuckinterview_250709.jpg
12:42
Buck shares broadcasting stories, career evolution
nbc_roto_wimbledonsemis_v2_250708.jpg
02:04
Wimbledon semis is on ‘Sabalenka’s racket’
nbc_roto_alcarazfritz_250709.jpg
01:52
Alcaraz should ‘come through cleanly’ vs. Fritz
nbc_roto_clippers_250709.jpg
02:03
Clippers are a ‘tempting’ bet to win division
nbc_btp_seg3formike_250708.jpg
07:03
Why Stage 5 is ‘crucial’ for Pogačar, Vingegaard
nbc_smx_redbudbiggestmoments_250708.jpg
11:04
Pro Motocross 2025: RedBud biggest moments
nbc_golf_togisalahit_250708.jpg
05:13
The unshakable optimism of Max Togisala
nbc_golf_adaptiveopenhlsintvs_250708.jpg
09:08
HLs: Sengul leads after ‘moving day’ at Woodmont
nbc_roto_yudarvish_250708.jpg
01:30
Darvish is ‘solid option’ post-MLB All-Star break
nbc_roto_glasnow_250708.jpg
01:43
Glasnow will return to Dodgers rotation Wednesday
nbc_roto_lutherburdeniii_250708.jpg
01:20
Burden III expected to be ready for Bears camp
nbc_pftpm_netflixquarterback_v2_250708.jpg
02:57
Netflix’s ‘Quarterback’ is nice ‘background noise’
nbc_pftpm_mailbag_250708.jpg
15:26
PFT PM Mailbag: Roster cuts without preseason?
nbc_golf_veldman_250708.jpg
05:03
‘Heroism': Veldman inspires on and off golf course
lawlor.jpg
05:57
Lawlor feeling ‘pretty good’ at U.S. Adaptive Open
nbc_roto_shelbymiller_250708.jpg
01:37
Time to move on from Miller with forearm strain
nbc_golf_tingintv_250708.jpg
07:42
Ting has heavy heart ahead of professional debut
nbc_pftpm_asantesamuelsr_250708.jpg
03:57
Florio: Dolphins are ‘stuck’ under Ross’ ownership