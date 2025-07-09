 Skip navigation
Top News

WNBA: JUL 09 Golden State Valkyries at Indiana Fever
Valkyries rout the Fever 80-61 as Caitlin Clark struggles in her return from injury
WNBA: JUL 09 Seattle Storm at Connecticut Sun
Tina Charles scores 29 and the Sun end a 10-game losing streak with a 93-83 victory over the Storm
MX 2025 Rd 06 RedBud Julien Beaumer.JPG
Julien Beaumer to sit out Spring Creek and Washougal to heal from High Point crash
  • Dan Beaver
    ,
  • Dan Beaver
    ,

Top Clips

nbc_roto_ford_250709.jpg
Report: Browns RB Ford likely to start Week 1
nbc_golf_poppertfeature_250709.jpg
Popert: My determination never wavered
nbc_golf_kordapresser_250709.jpg
Korda emphasizes ‘balance’ for Evian Championship

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Watch Now

Brewers' Hoskins lands on IL with sprained thumb

July 9, 2025 02:19 PM
Eric Samulski evaluates why Andrew Vaughn should be added in deeper fantasy leagues after the Milwaukee Brewers placed slugger Rhys Hoskins on the 10-day IL with a sprained thumb.

nbc_roto_yoshida_250709.jpg
01:47
Yoshida ‘is really valuable’ ahead of season debut
nbc_roto_rafaela_250709.jpg
01:27
Rafaela unlocking power potential with Red Sox
nbc_roto_relieveroftheyear_250709.jpg
01:35
Diaz among best bets for NL Reliever of the Year
nbc_roto_aleastchamps_250709.jpg
01:16
Take advantage of Yankees’ favorable AL East odds
nbc_roto_yudarvish_250708.jpg
01:30
Darvish is ‘solid option’ post-MLB All-Star break
nbc_roto_glasnow_250708.jpg
01:43
Glasnow will return to Dodgers rotation Wednesday
nbc_roto_shelbymiller_250708.jpg
01:37
Time to move on from Miller with forearm strain
camsmithastrosroy.jpg
01:50
Smith ‘a clear bet’ to win AL Rookie of the Year
nbc_roto_ww_250707.jpg
01:38
Why Henriquez and Gelof are waiver wire targets
nbc_roto_oneill_250707.jpg
01:17
O’Neill’s power makes him rosterable in fantasy
nbc_roto_boyle_250707.jpg
01:36
Rays’ Boyle should be a fantasy add ‘everywhere’
nbc_roto_schmidt_250707.jpg
01:42
Schlittler a ‘wait and see guy’ in Schmidt’s wake
nbc_roto_muncy_250703.jpg
01:50
Hold Muncy if placed on injured list
nbc_roto_ober_250703.jpg
01:30
Morris could take the mound with Ober on IL
nbc_roto_schwellenbach_250703.jpg
01:37
Why it won’t ‘hurt’ to drop Braves’ Schwellenbach
nbc_roto_kershaw_250703.jpg
01:37
Kershaw becomes 20th pitcher to record 3,000 K’s
nbc_roto_kerrycarpenter_250702.jpg
01:23
How Carpenter’s injury impacts Tigers’ DH spot
nbc_roto_brandonwoodruff_250702.jpg
01:32
What to expect from Woodruff’s return to Brewers
nbc_roto_contreras_250702.jpg
01:05
Burleson, Saggese could emerge with Contreras out
nbc_roto_rafaeldevers_250702.jpg
01:12
Stick with Devers in fantasy amid rough stretch
nbc_roto_rockies_250701.jpg
01:31
Avoid Rockies’ Fernandez in fantasy for now
nbc_roto_colbythomas_250701.jpg
01:22
Athletics select Thomas from Triple-A Las Vegas
nbc_roto_pena_250701.jpg
01:21
Keep tabs on Astros’ Dubon, Matthews with Pena out
nbc_roto_ww_250630.jpg
01:33
Ortiz, Rocker top Week 15 waiver-wire targets
nbc_roto_steer_250630.jpg
01:14
Expect Reds’ Steer to have ‘strong’ summer outings
nbc_roto_robertv2_250630.jpg
01:27
Robert’s hamstring strain drops trade value
nbc_roto_langford_250630.jpg
01:16
Rangers’ Haggerty a possible pickup for Langford
nbc_roto_mlbwins_250630.jpg
01:36
Dodgers ‘best bet’ for most regular season wins
nbc_roto_caminero_250627.jpg
01:44
Rays’ Caminero emerging as fantasy star in 2025
nbc_roto_mccullers_250627.jpg
01:32
HOU’s McCullers Jr. a ‘volatile’ fantasy streamer

Latest Clips

nbc_roto_ford_250709.jpg
01:16
Report: Browns RB Ford likely to start Week 1
nbc_golf_poppertfeature_250709.jpg
04:41
Popert: My determination never wavered
nbc_golf_kordapresser_250709.jpg
04:34
Korda emphasizes ‘balance’ for Evian Championship
nbc_golf_scottiedeskreax_250709.jpg
07:31
Scheffler bringing ‘clear game plan’ to Scotland
nbc_golf_trophypresentation_250709.jpg
06:02
Moore, Popert accept U.S. Adaptive Open medals
nbc_pft_pftpm_mailbag_250709.jpg
13:58
PFT PM Mailbag: Best AFC West head coaches ever?
nbc_golf_adaptiveopenfinalrd_250709.jpg
11:33
Highlights: 2025 U.S. Adaptive Open, Final Round
nbc_pft_pftpm_commandersname_250709.jpg
04:06
Are the Commanders inching towards a name change?
nbc_pft_pftpm_bigbillgambling_250709.jpg
03:04
Analyzing big, beautiful bill’s gambling provision
nbc_pft_pftpm_dakprescottgeorgepickens_250709.jpg
04:16
Florio: Pickens has never had high-end QB like Dak
nbc_pft_pftpm_kyrenwilliamsjamescook_250709.jpg
03:38
Williams, Cook have opposing contract approaches
nbc_pft_pftpm_treysmith_250709.jpg
05:47
Will Chiefs work out a long-term deal with Smith?
nbc_roto_wingssky_250709.jpg
01:27
Take the under on Reese’s rebounds vs. Wings
nbc_dlb_miamimarlinsdiscussion_250709.jpg
05:27
Marlins’ road winning streak is a ‘fun surprise’
nbc_cyc_stage5evenepoelintv_250709.jpg
03:10
Evenepoel: Everything ‘on point’ in Stage 5 win
Stage5Finish.jpg
11:28
Highlights: Tour de France, Stage 5 finish
nbc_dps_davanteadamsinterview_250709.jpg
15:51
Adams: Playing with Rodgers ‘changed my life’
nbc_golf_roryscottiegcpod_250709.jpg
06:22
How is McIlroy preparing for Scottish Open?
nbc_dps_joebuckinterview_250709.jpg
12:42
Buck shares broadcasting stories, career evolution
nbc_roto_wimbledonsemis_v2_250708.jpg
02:04
Wimbledon semis is on ‘Sabalenka’s racket’
nbc_roto_alcarazfritz_250709.jpg
01:52
Alcaraz should ‘come through cleanly’ vs. Fritz
nbc_roto_clippers_250709.jpg
02:03
Clippers are a ‘tempting’ bet to win division
nbc_btp_seg3formike_250708.jpg
07:03
Why Stage 5 is ‘crucial’ for Pogačar, Vingegaard
nbc_smx_redbudbiggestmoments_250708.jpg
11:04
Pro Motocross 2025: RedBud biggest moments
nbc_golf_togisalahit_250708.jpg
05:13
The unshakable optimism of Max Togisala
nbc_golf_adaptiveopenhlsintvs_250708.jpg
09:08
HLs: Sengul leads after ‘moving day’ at Woodmont
nbc_roto_lutherburdeniii_250708.jpg
01:20
Burden III expected to be ready for Bears camp
nbc_pftpm_netflixquarterback_v2_250708.jpg
02:57
Netflix’s ‘Quarterback’ is nice ‘background noise’
nbc_pftpm_mailbag_250708.jpg
15:26
PFT PM Mailbag: Roster cuts without preseason?
nbc_golf_veldman_250708.jpg
05:03
‘Heroism': Veldman inspires on and off golf course