Watch Now
Week 4 preview: Patriots vs. Cowboys
Chris Simms explains why he would not be shocked to see the Patriots upset the Cowboys in Week 4 due to New England's stellar defense but Mike Florio believes Dallas will get a much-needed bounce-back win.
Up Next
Week 4 preview: Raiders vs. Chargers
Week 4 preview: Raiders vs. Chargers
Chris Simms and Mike Florio preview over the AFC West rivalry between the Las Vegas Raiders and Los Angeles Chargers, where both teams have question marks on defense entering Sunday's showdown.
Week 4 preview: Seahawks vs. Giants
Week 4 preview: Seahawks vs. Giants
Mike Florio and Chris Simms explain why they like the Seahawks over the Giants at home in Week 4 because, though the New York defense is disruptive, the Seahawks offense has more "firepower."
Week 4 preview: Dolphins vs. Bills
Week 4 preview: Dolphins vs. Bills
Mike Florio and Chris Simms take a detailed look at the "game of the day" for Week 4, outlining how the Bills defensive line will tackle an offense Sean McDermott views as "almost revolutionary."
Week 4 preview: Falcons vs. Jaguars
Week 4 preview: Falcons vs. Jaguars
Mike Florio and Chris Simms preview the London matchup between the Falcons and Jaguars and Simms explains that his lack of faith in the Falcons passing game and Desmond Ridder leads him to pick the Jags to win.
Week 4 preview: Jets vs. Chiefs
Week 4 preview: Jets vs. Chiefs
Chris Simms and Mike Florio could see the Jets keeping the Chiefs close on Sunday Night Football but don't think Kansas City will have any trouble taking care of business at MetLife.
Week 4 preview: Cardinals vs. 49ers
Week 4 preview: Cardinals vs. 49ers
Mike Florio and Chris Simms acknowledge the Cardinals look stronger than they anticipated, but can't foresee them taking down the 49ers in Week 4.
Eagles, Patriots, Chargers among Week 4 best bets
Eagles, Patriots, Chargers among Week 4 best bets
Mike Florio and Chris Simms give their best bets for NFL Week 4, including the Philadelphia Eagles, New England Patriots, Los Angeles Chargers, Kansas City Chiefs and more.
Week 4 preview: Bengals vs. Titans
Week 4 preview: Bengals vs. Titans
Chris Simms and Mike Florio preview an AFC battle between the Cincinnati Bengals and Tennessee Titans, where both teams are desperate to get their seasons back on track following 1-2 starts to the season.
Week 4 preview: Buccaneers vs. Saints
Week 4 preview: Buccaneers vs. Saints
Mike Florio explains why he believes a "gritty" Baker Mayfield can lead the Buccaneers to a win over the Saints, while Chris Simms thinks Alvin Kamara elevates the Saints offense enough to defeat Tampa Bay.
Week 4 preview: Commanders vs. Eagles
Week 4 preview: Commanders vs. Eagles
The Eagles are favored by more than a touchdown in Week 4 against the Commanders, and Chris Simms and Mike Florio think that might not be enough.
Week 4 preview: Rams vs. Colts
Week 4 preview: Rams vs. Colts
Anthony Richardson is taking steps toward returning in Week 4, which spells bad news for L.A. even though Chris Simms has plenty of concerns about them to begin with, and why he and Mike Florio expect them to reach 3-1.