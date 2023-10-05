Watch Now
Week 5 preview: Panthers vs. Lions
Mike Florio and Chris Simms both see the Lions as a contender this season and they believe they'll "win the games that are supposed to win" which is bad news for the Panthers who are 10-point underdogs in Week 5.
Week 5 preview: Bengals vs. Cardinals
Mike Florio and Chris Simms preview a "dangerous" game between the Bengals and Cardinals, and discuss whether Cincinnati can avoid falling to 1-4 against Arizona.
Week 5 preview: Ravens vs. Steelers
Mike Florio and Chris Simms discuss whether it's time to panic in Pittsburgh ahead of their Week 5 AFC North matchup against the Baltimore Ravens.
Week 5 preview: Packers vs. Raiders
Mike Florio and Chris Simms discuss the Week 5 Monday night matchup between the Packers and Raiders where the likely return of Jimmy Garoppolo (concussion) could be the key difference maker for the Raiders.
Week 5 preview: Saints vs. Patriots
Neither the Saints nor the Patriots have an offense that is firing on all cylinders right now. Will either be able to find some traction in Week 5?
Week 5 preview: Cowboys vs. 49ers
The Cowboys and 49ers meet up again in one of the best matchups so far this season. Can Dallas get revenge on on San Francisco for ending its season two straight years?
Week 5 preview: Giants vs. Dolphins
Mike Florio and Chris Simms preview the Week 5 matchup between the Giants and Dolphins, including whether New York can rebound from a disappointing MNF performance against a Miami team hoping to rebound from last week.
Week 5 preview: Titans vs. Colts
Mike Florio and Chris Simms spell out why it'll be a tight matchup, as the Titans offense seems to be finding its footing but is inconsistent, while the Colts are coming off an OT loss.
Week 5 preview: Jets vs. Broncos
Mike Florio and Chris Simms evaluate if they have enough faith in the Jets defense to hold off the Broncos in Denver, as well as if it's now or never for New York.
Week 5 preview: Eagles vs. Rams
Mike Florio and Chris Simms explain why they expect the Eagles to "slowly steamroll" the Rams in Week 5 despite a very strong Los Angeles defense.
Week 5 preview: Texans vs. Falcons
Mike Florio and Chris Simms preview an "even matchup" between the Texans and Falcons and whether rookie QB CJ Stroud can continue his stellar play and lead Houston to its third straight win.
Week 5 preview: Chiefs vs. Vikings
Mike Florio and Chris Simms look ahead to the Week 5 matchup between the Kansas City Chiefs and Minnesota Vikings, and discuss whether or not the Vikings can slow down Patrick Mahomes.