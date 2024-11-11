 Skip navigation
Cleveland Guardians v Tampa Bay Rays
Rays’ Wander Franco, who awaits sexual abuse trial, arrested in parking lot altercation involving guns
Weightlifting - Olympic Games Paris 2024: Day 15
World’s strongest man to miss world weightlifting championships
The ANNIKA driven by Gainbridge at Pelican - Round One
This week in golf: Season finale in Dubai; PGA Tour, LPGA with penultimate events

nbc_pft_week10superlativesv2_241111.jpg
Week 10 superlatives: Steelers, Eagles impress
nbc_dps_jerryjonessun_241111.jpg
Jones’ stubbornness keeps him from accountability
nbc_golf_penske16x9_241111.jpg
Top shots from 2024 World Wide Tech Championship

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Cowboys, Bears, Colts among teams in freefall

November 11, 2024 10:48 AM
Louis Riddick breaks down freefalling teams, including Dallas, Chicago, and Indianapolis, details how Caleb Williams can improve, shares why the Colts shouldn't give up on Anthony Richardson, praises Drake Maye and more.
nbc_pft_week10superlativesv2_241111.jpg
19:01
Week 10 superlatives: Steelers, Eagles impress
nbc_dps_jerryjonessun_241111.jpg
7:20
Jones’ stubbornness keeps him from accountability
nbc_pft_sundaystatements_241111.jpg
3:03
PFT Draft: Biggest statements in Week 10
nbc_pft_giants_241111.jpg
1:26
Jones’ time as Giants’ starting QB nearing an end
nbc_pft_coltsbillsjagsviks_241111.jpg
6:33
Flacco, Darnold among Week 10 disappointments
nbc_pft_chiefsbroncos_241111.jpg
21:39
Chiefs are ‘inevitable’ after improving to 9-0
nbc_pft_cardsjets_241111.jpg
10:18
Jets’ season is ‘over’ after blowout Week 10 loss
deebo.jpg
8:00
Analyzing Samuel’s dispute with Pepper, Moody
lion_mpx.jpg
8:31
Lions growing stronger as Smith’s debut looms
nbc_pft_texansangle_241111.jpg
8:19
Opponents have ‘cracked the code’ against Texans
nbc_pft_lionsangle_241111.jpg
7:15
Bates symbolizes Lions’ resiliency in comeback win
nbc_psnff_discussionwhatsnextv2_241111.jpg
1:48
Did Stroud seem to doubt himself in second half?
