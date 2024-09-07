Hurts fires rocket to Brown for 67-yard TD

 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

2024 US Open - Day 12
Taylor Fritz, Jannik Sinner to meet in U.S. Open final
MX Spring Creek 2023 Jo Shimoda with umbrella.JPG
Jo Shimoda posts fifth-quickest practice time in Round 1 of the 2024 SuperMotocross Playoffs
  • Dan Beaver
    ,
  • Dan Beaver
    ,
Nitrocross 2024-25 Rd 01 Richmond Robin Larsson jumps.jpg
Nitrocross races into the future beginning this weekend at Richmond Raceway
  • Dan Beaver
    ,
  • Dan Beaver
    ,

Top Clips

nbc_snf_phibarkleybrownintv_240906.jpg
Barkley on Eagles’ Week 1 win: This is expected
nbc_snf_phigblites_240906.jpg
Highlights: Eagles win back-and-forth showdown
nbc_fnia_florio_steelersqbv2_240906.jpg
Wilson questionable for season opener vs. Falcons

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

2024 US Open - Day 12
Taylor Fritz, Jannik Sinner to meet in U.S. Open final
MX Spring Creek 2023 Jo Shimoda with umbrella.JPG
Jo Shimoda posts fifth-quickest practice time in Round 1 of the 2024 SuperMotocross Playoffs
  • Dan Beaver
    ,
  • Dan Beaver
    ,
Nitrocross 2024-25 Rd 01 Richmond Robin Larsson jumps.jpg
Nitrocross races into the future beginning this weekend at Richmond Raceway
  • Dan Beaver
    ,
  • Dan Beaver
    ,

Top Clips

nbc_snf_phibarkleybrownintv_240906.jpg
Barkley on Eagles’ Week 1 win: This is expected
nbc_snf_phigblites_240906.jpg
Highlights: Eagles win back-and-forth showdown
nbc_fnia_florio_steelersqbv2_240906.jpg
Wilson questionable for season opener vs. Falcons

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up
View All Scores

Watch Now

Hurts fires rocket to Brown for 67-yard TD

September 6, 2024 11:46 PM
Jalen Hurts completes his second-longest TD pass of his career, finding A.J. Brown running free past Jaire Alexander.
Up Next
nbc_snf_phibarkleybrownintv_240906.jpg
2:16
Barkley on Eagles’ Week 1 win: This is expected
Now Playing
nbc_snf_phigblites_240906.jpg
0:43
Highlights: Eagles win back-and-forth showdown
Now Playing
nbc_fnia_florio_steelersqbv2_240906.jpg
0:29
Wilson questionable for season opener vs. Falcons
Now Playing
nbc_snf_gbreedtdv2_240906.jpg
0:52
Reed takes it 33 yards for a Packers rushing TD
Now Playing
nbc_snf_gbreedtd2_240906.jpg
0:53
Love finds Reed for a 70-yard Packers TD
Now Playing
nbc_snf_phibarkleytd_240906(1).jpg
1:02
Hurts connects with Barkley for Eagles’ first TD
Now Playing
nbc_fnia_jasonkelce_240906.jpg
1:44
How will the Eagles replace Kelce’s leadership?
Now Playing
nbc_fnia_goodellintv_240906.jpg
2:23
Goodell explains vision for international growth
Now Playing
nbc_fnia_contenders_240906__533413.jpg
1:30
Lions, 49ers headline NFC’s top contenders
Now Playing
nbc_fnia_florio_bengals_240906.jpg
0:34
Where Higgins, Chase stand entering Week 1 vs. NE
Now Playing
nbc_dls_jacksontoe_240906.jpg
4:47
Reacting to Likely’s overturned TD in loss to KC
Now Playing
nbc_dps_chiefsravensrecapinterview_240906.jpg
10:46
Chiefs, Ravens have ‘mixed emotions’ after Week 1
Now Playing