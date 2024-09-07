Watch Now
Hurts fires rocket to Brown for 67-yard TD
Jalen Hurts completes his second-longest TD pass of his career, finding A.J. Brown running free past Jaire Alexander.
Barkley on Eagles’ Week 1 win: This is expected
Saquon Barkley and A.J. Brown discuss the Philadelphia Eagles' Week 1 victory over the Green Bay Packers in Brazil, explaining why it's expected but know they could be better on the offensive side of the ball.
Highlights: Eagles win back-and-forth showdown
Saquon Barkley made a statement with three TDs, leading the Eagles to a 34-29 win over the Packers in Brazil.
Wilson questionable for season opener vs. Falcons
Mike Florio provides the latest on Russell Wilson ahead of Week 1, as well as what the Steelers offense potentially could look like with Justin Fields at the helm.
Reed takes it 33 yards for a Packers rushing TD
Jayden Reed take the handoff from quarterback Jordan Love and goes 33 yards for a touchdown to give the Green Bay Packers a 12-7 lead over the Philadelphia Eagles in the second quarter.
Love finds Reed for a 70-yard Packers TD
Jordan Love steps up in the pocket and connects with a wide-open Jayden Reed, who takes it 70 yards to give the Packers a 19-14 lead over the Eagles in São Paulo.
Hurts connects with Barkley for Eagles’ first TD
Jalen Hurts finds Saquon Barkley in the end zone to give the running back his first score as an Eagle and helps give Philadelphia a 7-6 second-quarter lead over the Packers in Brazil.
How will the Eagles replace Kelce’s leadership?
The Football Night in America crew analyze how the Philadelphia Eagles will replace Jason Kelce, discussing the importance of his leadership and knowledge in the trenches.
Goodell explains vision for international growth
Roger Goodell explains to Kaylee Hartung why Brazil caught his interest, how he aims to make it a “global sport,” realistically how close the NFL is to an international division and more.
Lions, 49ers headline NFC’s top contenders
Jac Collinsworth, Tony Dungy and Rodney Harrison discuss the top contenders in the NFC heading into 2024, explaining why the Lions, 49ers, Eagles and Packers all have what it takes to make the Super Bowl.
Where Higgins, Chase stand entering Week 1 vs. NE
Mike Florio breaks down the latest with Tee Higgins who is doubtful with a hamstring injury, and Ja'Marr Chase, who could sit if his contract situation isn't sorted out.
Reacting to Likely’s overturned TD in loss to KC
Mike Ryan Ruiz and the rest of the Shipping Container share their takeaways on the Kansas City Chiefs' nail-biting win against the Baltimore Ravens to kickoff NFL Week 1.