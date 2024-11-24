 Skip navigation
Top News

Link Hong Kong Open - Final Round
Patrick Reed wins in Hong Kong for his first victory in almost 4 years
CME Group Tour Championship 2024 - Final Round
One shot determines winner of LPGA’s Vare Trophy for scoring average
CME Group Tour Championship 2024 - Final Round
Lexi Thompson bids emotional goodbye to LPGA Tour as a full-time player

Top Clips

nbc_pl_lowedown_241124.jpg
Lowe Down: Is Amorim the right pick for Man Utd?
nbc_pl_update_241124.jpg
PL Update: Liverpool show true grit v. Southampton
nbc_pl_rashforddiscussion_241124.jpg
Can Amorim unlock Rashford’s potential at Man Utd?

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Top News

Link Hong Kong Open - Final Round
Patrick Reed wins in Hong Kong for his first victory in almost 4 years
CME Group Tour Championship 2024 - Final Round
One shot determines winner of LPGA’s Vare Trophy for scoring average
CME Group Tour Championship 2024 - Final Round
Lexi Thompson bids emotional goodbye to LPGA Tour as a full-time player

Top Clips

nbc_pl_lowedown_241124.jpg
Lowe Down: Is Amorim the right pick for Man Utd?
nbc_pl_update_241124.jpg
PL Update: Liverpool show true grit v. Southampton
nbc_pl_rashforddiscussion_241124.jpg
Can Amorim unlock Rashford’s potential at Man Utd?

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Watch Now

Week 12 SNF props: Rams' Williams, Eagles' Brown

November 24, 2024 12:47 PM
Matthew Berry & Co. review their top DraftKings Sportsbook player prop bets for Week 12, with looks at A.J. Brown, Kyren Williams, and Jalen Hurts on Sunday Night Football.
