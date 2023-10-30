Watch Now
Ekeler, Herbert brush aside injuries to lead LAC
Austin Ekeler and Justin Herbert tell Melissa Stark about their team's mindset ahead of its win over the Chicago Bears -- and how the two brushed aside injuries to lead the Chargers (and Ekeler's fantasy team) in Week 8.
40-For-40: Visiting Randle’s childhood home
As Peter King commemorates covering his 40th NFL season, he tells the unforgettable story of visiting Mumford, Texas in 1998 to see the childhood home of Hall of Fame DT John Randle.
Allen: Chargers reset before Week 8 win over Bears
Keenan Allen stops by the PSNFF set to discuss the Chargers resetting before a Week 8 win over the Chicago Bears, which the team knew they needed after a pair of losses.
Highlights: Chargers handle Bears in L.A.
Justin Herbert and Austin Ekeler came up huge for the Chargers in a much-needed victory over the Bears on Sunday Night Football.
Bengals stars, A.J. Brown highlight Week 8 fantasy
Matthew Berry recaps the Kirk Cousins injury, identifies the best performances from Week 8 and takes a look at some of the crowning moments on DraftKings.
Parham extends Chargers’ lead right before half
Big Donald Parham finds a little space and makes the end zone to put the Chargers up 24-7 on the Bears in the final seconds of the first half.
Week 8 recap: Cowboys rout Rams, Jets win thriller
Maria Taylor, Mike Florio, Devin McCourty and Jason Garrett dive into Week 8, where the Jets won a wild game against the Giants, the Cowboys' offense rolled all over the Rams and much more.
Speed Round: NFL teams as Halloween villains
The FNIA crew compares NFL teams to villains such as Freddy Krueger, Dracula, Hannibal Lector and Michael Myers in a Halloween-themed edition of Week 8 Speed Round.
49ers continue to sputter in loss to Bengals
The 49ers' loss to the Bengals made three straight for a team that expects to contend for a championship. Cincinnati, meanwhile, is only on the way up.
Broncos give Mahomes, Chiefs the chills
Regardless of Patrick Mahomes' health, the Broncos deserve credit for capitalizing on the Chiefs' mistakes.
Brown ‘unguardable’ as Eagles escape v. Commanders
Football Night in America recaps the Philadelphia Eagles' win over the Washington Commanders, in which A.J. Brown was "unguardable" once again and the Eagles made enough big plays to come out on top.
Cowboys had ‘different mentality’ in Rams win
The FNIA crew breaks down how the Cowboys dominated in all phases to protect home field against the Rams.