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Yordan Alvarez
2026 Fantasy Baseball Top 300: Yordan Alvarez, Gavin Williams climb; Griffin Jax does not
NCAA Womens Basketball: Final Four National Championship-South Carolina at UCLA
UCLA women’s basketball cemented its legacy led by a group of seniors that stuck together
NHL: Boston Bruins at Philadelphia Flyers
At just 19 years old, rookie Porter Martone is already pushing the Flyers toward a playoff run

Top Clips

nbc_mlb_cardinalstigersdigital_260405.jpg
Cardinals’ offense hints at potential in SNB win
nbc_mlb_cardinalstigers2min_260405.jpg
HLs: Cardinals down Tigers, avoid series sweep
nbc_mlb_jordanwalkerintv_260405.jpg
Walker: Herrera was Cards’ MVP in win over Tigers

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Watch Now

Highlights: Supercross Round 12, St. Louis

April 4, 2026 11:57 PM
Watch highlights from Round 12 of the Supercross World Championship at The Dome at Americas Center in St. Louis, MO, featuring the second 250 East/West Showdown of the season.

Latest Clips

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01:07
Cardinals’ offense hints at potential in SNB win
nbc_mlb_cardinalstigers2min_260405.jpg
01:58
HLs: Cardinals down Tigers, avoid series sweep
nbc_mlb_jordanwalkerintv_260405.jpg
01:19
Walker: Herrera was Cards’ MVP in win over Tigers
nbc_nba_lalvdal_flagghl_260405.jpg
01:55
HLs: Flagg follows up 50-piece with 45 vs. Lakers
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01:59
Highlights: Flagg outduels LeBron to give Mavs win
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01:25
Flagg confident in himself after 45-point night
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01:23
Crawford: Flagg doesn’t ‘fight the game’
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01:06
Baez’s laser sac fly cuts Cardinals’ lead
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01:54
HLs: Mitchell torches Pacers on Easter Sunday
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01:10
Scott II, Herrera continue Cardinals’ big fifth
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56
Pagés battles 0-2 count to deliver RBI single
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01:12
Carpenter crushes two-run homer to dead center
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02:04
Melo’s Moments: Flagg’s first career 50-piece
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02:03
Cardinals’ young core ‘finding their way’
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02:43
Durant showing no signs of slowing down
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02:31
Curry is ‘a pro’s pro’ returning for Warriors
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03:25
Melo: I would love to see a co-Rookie of the Year
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02:56
Flagg ‘never content’ and always striving for more
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05:25
LeBron faces tall task with Lakers’ injuries
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09:55
HLs: PGA Tour Valero Texas Open, Final Round
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20:43
What riders said after SX Round 12 in St. Louis
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07:34
What’s the winning ‘formula’ for Michigan, UConn?
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02:44
May unpacks Michigan’s toughness in win vs Arizona
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01:50
Mara: ‘Hard to beat us’ when we’re having fun
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04:21
Mannix: Jokic-Wemby, SA vs. DEN was ‘high-level’
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01:30
Reed Jr.: Mindset was to dominate the paint
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03:25
Hurley details how UConn’s defense led to win
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02:04
Deegan on winning 250 West: ‘This feels good!’
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27
Davies satisfied with St. Louis showing
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04:15
Roczen closing 450 points gap after St. Louis win