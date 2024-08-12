Watch Now
Galaxy Brains: Top three NFL preseason storylines
Patrick Daugherty and Denny Carter highlight several NFL preseason storylines in the latest Galaxy Brains, including Stefon Diggs and the Texans, Davante Adams, and special teams coaches.
Will Lance overtake Rush as Cowboys’ backup QB?
Chris Simms breaks down the Dallas Cowboys backup quarterback dilemma and touches on similar situations around the league ahead of the 2024 NFL season.
49ers ‘need a wide receiver back’ in an Aiyuk deal
Chris Simms analyzes the San Francisco 49ers situation with Brandon Aiyuk, explaining why it's important for them to get a wide receiver back in any potential deal.
Simms’ rookie QB notes from NFL Preseason Week 1
Chris Simms evaluates how every first-round rookie quarterback looked in their NFL preseason debuts, explaining how Caleb Williams "stole the show" in Chicago.
NFL’s kickoff is ‘a lot of fun to watch’
Mike Florio and Chris Simms discuss the Chiefs' safety against the Jaguars over the weekend that happened due to the NFL's new kickoff rules.
Taylor wearing Guardian Cap in preseason
Mike Florio and Chris Simms discuss the evolution of the guardian caps in the NFL, and react to the Colts' Jonathan Taylor wearing one during a live preseason game.
When will Williams’ holdout with 49ers end?
Mike Florio and Chris Simms pivot to Trent William's holdout with the San Francisco 49ers and discuss the next steps for the franchise to strike a deal with their franchise left tackle.
Florio: Steelers might be Aiyuk’s only viable team
Mike Florio and Chris Simms unpack Kyle Shanahan's comments about Brandon Aiyuk's future as trade rumors continue to swirl around the star wideout's future ahead of the regular season.
Reacting to Williams’, rookie preseason debuts
Mike Florio and Chris Simms break down Caleb Williams' preseason debut with the Chicago Bears and share their thoughts on the rookie quarterbacks who made the field over the weekend.
Simms: Cowboys waiting to pay stars ‘is crazy’
Mike Florio and Chris Simms react to Jerry Jones' comments regarding CeeDee Lamb's contract status, and analyze the way the Cowboys are doing business while their stars await new deals.
Brown to miss several weeks with shoulder injury
Mike Florio and Chris Simms share their thoughts on how the Chiefs will have to move forward without the services of wide receiver Hollywood Brown after suffering a shoulder injury during their first preseason game.
Pittman Jr. will benefit from Josh Downs’ injury
The Fantasy Football Happy Hour crew discuss Indianapolis Colts wide receiver Josh Downs injuring his ankle in training camp, evaluating what the injury means for other Colts skill position players.