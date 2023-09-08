 Skip navigation
Top News

US Open Tennis Championship 2023
2023 U.S. Open Women’s Singles Draw
TENNIS-USA-OPEN
Coco Gauff reaches U.S. Open final after 49-minute protester delay
East Carolina v Michigan
College Football Week 2 Best Bets: Michigan vs UNLV, Notre Dame, USC and More!
  • VaughnBW.jpg Vaughn Dalzell
    ,
  • VaughnBW.jpg Vaughn Dalzell
    ,

Top Clips

nbc_snf_detkclites_230907.jpg
Highlights: Lions shock reigning Super Bowl champs
nbc_snf_demontgomerytd_230907.jpg
Montgomery barrels through traffic for Lions lead
nbc_snf_detbranchpick6_230907.jpg
Branch returns Mahomes interception 50 yds for TD

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Top News

Watch Now

Goff: We’re ‘built for’ gritty wins like Kickoff

September 7, 2023 11:33 PM
Jared Goff explains to Melissa Stark how the Lions were able to stay composed on the road against the Chiefs and outlines the keys behind their 21-20 win.
Up Next
nbc_snf_detkclites_230907.jpg
0:47
Highlights: Lions shock reigning Super Bowl champs
Now Playing
nbc_snf_demontgomerytd_230907.jpg
0:36
Montgomery barrels through traffic for Lions lead
Now Playing
nbc_snf_detbranchpick6_230907.jpg
0:54
Branch returns Mahomes interception 50 yds for TD
Now Playing
nbc_snf_kcricetd_230907.jpg
0:43
Rice secures first career TD from Mahomes’ laser
Now Playing
nbc_snf_detstbrowntd_230907.jpg
0:49
Goff feeds St. Brown for first TD of NFL season
Now Playing
nbc_fnia_chiefssbbanner_230907.jpg
1:18
Chiefs unveil Super Bowl LVII championship banner
Now Playing
nbc_fnia_goodellint_230907.jpg
3:07
Goodell: NFL considers football a ‘global sport’
Now Playing
nbc_fnia_floriokelcejones_230907.jpg
2:12
Inside Kelce’s knee injury, Jones’ holdout
Now Playing
nbc_roto_galaxybrains_230907.jpg
10:35
Galaxy Brains: A new philosophy for the Cowboys?
Now Playing
nbc_dps_nflhottakes_230907.jpg
7:38
NFL Week 1 hot takes to monitor
Now Playing
nbc_dps_davidcarrinterview_230907.jpg
13:19
Carr explains why he’s so high on Fields this year
Now Playing
nbc_dps_dpmakeshissuperbowlprediction_230907.jpg
2:15
Who will reach Super Bowl LVIII?
Now Playing