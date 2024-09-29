 Skip navigation
Top News

NASCAR Cup Series Hollywood Casino 400 Presented by ESPN BET
Ross Chastain collects first win of season with Kansas victory
2024 Presidents Cup - Day Four
2024 Presidents Cup: Individual player records for U.S. and International teams
2024 Presidents Cup - Day Four
A familiar script: Americans dominate to win 10th straight Presidents Cup

Top Clips

nbc_nas_bell_240929.jpg
Bell ‘left a little on the table’ at Kansas
nbc_nas_kybusch_240929.jpg
Busch ‘numb’ after coming up short at Kansas
nbc_nas_byron_240929.jpg
Kansas a statement for Byron to open Round of 12

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Top News

NASCAR Cup Series Hollywood Casino 400 Presented by ESPN BET
Ross Chastain collects first win of season with Kansas victory
2024 Presidents Cup - Day Four
2024 Presidents Cup: Individual player records for U.S. and International teams
2024 Presidents Cup - Day Four
A familiar script: Americans dominate to win 10th straight Presidents Cup

Top Clips

nbc_nas_bell_240929.jpg
Bell ‘left a little on the table’ at Kansas
nbc_nas_kybusch_240929.jpg
Busch ‘numb’ after coming up short at Kansas
nbc_nas_byron_240929.jpg
Kansas a statement for Byron to open Round of 12

Watch Now

Flacco's mindset on being 'thrown in' vs. Steelers

September 29, 2024 05:45 PM
Joe Flacco explains why trusting players to do their jobs was the key to his success against the Steelers, after Anthony Richardson exited the game.
Up Next
nbc_nfl_stroudpresser_240929.jpg
0:56
Stroud details Texans’ approach in GW drive v. JAX
Now Playing
nbc_nfl_aaronjonesft_240929.jpg
2:43
Jones FaceTimes Simms to unpack win over Packers
Now Playing
nbc_nfl_atlmorrispresser_240929.jpg
0:40
Morris: We practiced for final-minute scenario
Now Playing
mpx_berry.jpg
7:07
Allen, Harrison Jr. lead Week 4 player props
Now Playing
nbc_fnia_damarhamlinintshort_240928.jpg
8:05
Hamlin details his road back to football
Now Playing
nbc_fnia_damarhamlinint_240928.jpg
23:59
Hamlin embracing each chapter of his story
Now Playing
nbc_dps_cowboysgiantsrecap_240927.jpg
8:23
DAL needs work after Week 4 win to contend for SB
Now Playing
nbc_ffhh_dkhighspread_240927.jpg
3:56
Analyzing NFL Week 4 matchups with highest spreads
Now Playing
nbc_ffhh_week4preview_240927.jpg
11:47
Breaking down Week 4’s highest scoring games
Now Playing
nbc_ffhh_dannyseg_240927.jpg
5:03
Tucker, Atwell, Fant top underrated players
Now Playing
nbc_ffhh_injuries_240927.jpg
9:37
Collins, Johnson highlights NFL Week 4 injuries
Now Playing
nbc_ffhh_giantscowboys_240927.jpg
17:19
How Dallas’ poor defense is impacting Lamb
Now Playing