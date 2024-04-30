Watch Now
How Penix Jr. could make things 'awkward' in ATL
Dan Patrick discusses the state of the Atlanta Falcons following the NFL draft, where the Falcons drafted Michael Penix Jr. despite signing Kirk Cousins earlier this offseason.
FNIA Storytime: What's life like for NFL rookies?
Jason McCourty shares what it's like to be a rookie in the NFL after the draft and remembers the chaos of the final cut day in training camp with the Tennessee Titans in 2009.
Top round 1 picks: Vikings' Turner, Chiefs' Worthy
Devin and Jason McCourty highlight their favorite moves from the first round of the NFL draft, including the Minnesota Vikings selecting Dallas Turner and the Kansas City Chiefs choosing Xavier Worthy.
Mitchell, Walker among best picks from Rounds 2-7
Devin and Jason McCourty share some favorite picks from Rds. 2-7 of the 2024 NFL Draft: Adonai Mitchell to the Indianapolis Colts, Devontez Walker to the Baltimore Ravens and Ryan Flournoy to the Dallas Cowboys.
Why offense dominated Round 1 of NFL draft
Devin and Jason McCourty discuss the influx of offensive players taken in the first round of the 2024 NFL Draft, the Buffalo Bills trading their Round 1 pick to the Kansas City Chiefs and more.
Here's what coaches should plan for their new QBs
Devin McCourty and Jason Garrett break down what plans coaches should have in order to elevate their newly-drafted quarterbacks, including players like Jayden Daniels, Drake Maye, Michael Penix Jr., and more.
PFT Draft: Best NFL wide receiver trios
Mike Florio and Chris Simms discuss the teams with the top WR trios in the NFL, including the Chicago Bears, Houston Texans, Los Angeles Rams, Seattle Seahawks and more.
Lynch: SF 'didn't entertain' trading Samuel, Aiyuk
Mike Florio and Chris Simms discuss trade rumors surrounding the San Francisco 49ers receiving corps of Deebo Samuel and Brandon Aiyuk, and whether the team keeps both players moving forward.
Which doesn't belong and why: 2024 NFL Draft WRs
Mike Florio and Chris Simms play a round of "Which doesn't belong and why" for WRs in the 2024 NFL Draft, including players drafted in the top 10, trade-up targets and big-bodied pass catchers in Rounds 1 and 2.
Ballard addresses negative reports on Mitchell
Mike Florio and Chris Simms discuss the speculation that surrounds NFL draft picks, and Indianapolis Colts GM Chris Ballard's reaction to the adverse reports on WR Adonai Mitchell.
MIN shouldn't wait to address Jefferson contract
Mike Florio and Chris Simms discuss GM Kwesi Adofo-Mensah's comments on WR Justin Jefferson's contract, and why they believe that a deal should come sooner rather than later.
Beane: Round 1 KC trade was 'best deal for us'
Mike Florio and Chris Simms discuss Buffalo Bills GM Brandon Beane's explanation on the team's decision to trade down in Round 1 of the 2024 NFL Draft with the Kansas City Chiefs.