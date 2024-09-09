 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

Randy Arozarena
NFBC Main Event Tracker: Week 24 review
Los Angeles Rams v Detroit Lions
Los Angeles Rams vs Detroit Lions Sunday Night Football RECAP: Lions win 26-20 in OT on David Montgomery TD run
Official PGA TOUR Headshots
Ten players lock up Korn Ferry Tour cards on Sunday, including a dominant No. 1

Top Clips

nbc_snf_lardet_gamewinningtd_240908.jpg
Montgomery punches in Lions’ game-winning TD
nbc_psnff_matthewberry_240908.jpg
Dobbins a fantasy surprise in Week 1
nbc_psnff_lionssegment_240908.jpg
Lions played with ‘attitude’ against Rams

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

Randy Arozarena
NFBC Main Event Tracker: Week 24 review
Los Angeles Rams v Detroit Lions
Los Angeles Rams vs Detroit Lions Sunday Night Football RECAP: Lions win 26-20 in OT on David Montgomery TD run
Official PGA TOUR Headshots
Ten players lock up Korn Ferry Tour cards on Sunday, including a dominant No. 1

Top Clips

nbc_snf_lardet_gamewinningtd_240908.jpg
Montgomery punches in Lions’ game-winning TD
nbc_psnff_matthewberry_240908.jpg
Dobbins a fantasy surprise in Week 1
nbc_psnff_lionssegment_240908.jpg
Lions played with ‘attitude’ against Rams

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up
View All Scores

Watch Now

Williams: 'Everyone contributed' to Week 1 OT win

September 9, 2024 12:06 AM
Detroit Lions wide receiver Jameson Williams and quarterback Jared Goff reflect on the team's 26-20 overtime victory over the Los Angeles Rams, discussing how they got contributions across the board in the win.
Up Next
nbc_snf_lardet_gamewinningtd_240908.jpg
1:11
Montgomery punches in Lions’ game-winning TD
Now Playing
nbc_psnff_matthewberry_240908.jpg
1:14
Dobbins a fantasy surprise in Week 1
Now Playing
nbc_psnff_lionssegment_240908.jpg
1:54
Lions played with ‘attitude’ against Rams
Now Playing
nbc_simms_dkmnf_240908.jpg
2:09
Jets vs. 49ers will be ‘tough’ for both teams
Now Playing
nbc_psnff_aidanhutchinson_240908.jpg
5:49
Hutchinson hopes DET defense can be team’s anchor
Now Playing
nbc_snf_lardethl_240908.jpg
0:45
Highlights: Lions edge Rams in OT thriller
Now Playing
nbc_fnia_3rdquarterfull_240908.jpg
22:19
Week 1 recap: Dak gets paid, Williams makes debut
Now Playing
nbc_simms_hyundai_240908.jpg
8:30
Mayfield ‘was awesome’ in Buccaneers’ Week 1 win
Now Playing
nbc_simms_lowes_240908.jpg
6:42
Dobbins a ‘difference-maker’ in NFL return
Now Playing
nbc_simms_houind_240908.jpg
6:17
Colts can take away ‘positives’ from Week 1 loss
Now Playing
nbc_fnia_speedround_240908.jpg
4:59
Speed Round: Week 1 Fill in the Blank
Now Playing
nbc_snf_lardet_kupptd_240908.jpg
0:45
Kupp is a man on a mission for go-ahead TD
Now Playing