Williams: 'Everyone contributed' to Week 1 OT win
Detroit Lions wide receiver Jameson Williams and quarterback Jared Goff reflect on the team's 26-20 overtime victory over the Los Angeles Rams, discussing how they got contributions across the board in the win.
Montgomery punches in Lions’ game-winning TD
David Montgomery barrels his way into the end zone, giving the Detroit Lions a Week 1 overtime win against the Los Angeles Rams in front of a raucous crowd at Ford Field.
Dobbins a fantasy surprise in Week 1
Matthew Berry breaks down J.K. Dobbins' huge day in his Los Angeles Chargers debut and explains why better days are ahead for Marvin Harrison Jr. in fantasy football.
Lions played with ‘attitude’ against Rams
Jac Collinsworth, Rodney Harrison and Tony Dungy discuss the Detroit Lions' overtime win against the Los Angeles Rams, breaking down how the team continues to embody the grit and tenacity of the city.
Jets vs. 49ers will be ‘tough’ for both teams
Chris Simms explains why the Jets and 49ers will play in a physical football game on Monday night, discussing ways New York head coach Robert Saleh may approach facing his former team.
Hutchinson hopes DET defense can be team’s anchor
Aidan Hutchinson joins Rodney Harrison, Tony Dungy and Jac Collinsworth to discuss the Lions’ rivalry with the Rams, his role models, how Detroits’ new CBs are an upgrade and more.
Highlights: Lions edge Rams in OT thriller
The Rams forced OT with a FG, but the Lions got it done on their first drive, defeating L.A. 26-20.
Week 1 recap: Dak gets paid, Williams makes debut
Maria Taylor, Devin McCourty, Jason Garrett, Mike Florio, and Matthew Berry recap Week 1 of the NFL Season. The Cowboys lay it on the Browns, the Patriots surprise the Bengals, who left us shaking our heads, and more.
Mayfield ‘was awesome’ in Buccaneers’ Week 1 win
Chris Simms and Ahmed Fareed give their top headlines of Week 1, including Baker Mayfield and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers offense looking impressive in a win over the Washington Commanders.
Dobbins a ‘difference-maker’ in NFL return
Chris Simms and Ahmed Fareed discuss J.K. Dobbins' impressive performance in the Los Angeles Chargers' 22-10 win over the Las Vegas Raiders, breaking down the 25-year-old's impact on the Week 1 win.
Colts can take away ‘positives’ from Week 1 loss
Chris Simms and Ahmed Fareed break down the Texans vs. Colts game in Week 1, particularly C.J. Stroud's potential in Houston and Anthony Richardson's flashes of greatness in the close contest.
Speed Round: Week 1 Fill in the Blank
The FNIA crew do a speed round to reveal the most impressive wins, new head coaches who want a Week 1 mulligan, best individual performances and more.