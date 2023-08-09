 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

NASCAR Cup Series FireKeepers Casino 400 - Practice
Cup drivers to watch at Indianapolis Motor Speedway
CYCLING-TRACK-WC-WOMEN-SCRATCH RACE
Jennifer Valente repeats as world champion in track cycling’s omnium
Arizona Diamondbacks v San Francisco Giants
San Francisco Giants Postseason Betting Odds
  • Vaughn Dalzell
    ,
  • Vaughn Dalzell
    ,

Top Clips

nbc_golf_gt_bengriffin_v2_230809.jpg
Griffin looks to attack from final playoff spot
nbc_golf_gt_dixonhit_230809.jpg
Uncertainty surrounds PGA Tour-LIV Golf framework
nbc_cfb_osudayintv_230809.jpg
Ohio State HC Day details plan to replace Stroud

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

NASCAR Cup Series FireKeepers Casino 400 - Practice
Cup drivers to watch at Indianapolis Motor Speedway
CYCLING-TRACK-WC-WOMEN-SCRATCH RACE
Jennifer Valente repeats as world champion in track cycling’s omnium
Arizona Diamondbacks v San Francisco Giants
San Francisco Giants Postseason Betting Odds
  • Vaughn Dalzell
    ,
  • Vaughn Dalzell
    ,

Top Clips

nbc_golf_gt_bengriffin_v2_230809.jpg
Griffin looks to attack from final playoff spot
nbc_golf_gt_dixonhit_230809.jpg
Uncertainty surrounds PGA Tour-LIV Golf framework
nbc_cfb_osudayintv_230809.jpg
Ohio State HC Day details plan to replace Stroud

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Watch Now

Jets' win total, Super Bowl outlook with Rodgers

August 9, 2023 02:05 PM
Dan Patrick discusses the predictions of the New York Jets possibly becoming the new team to beat with the addition of Aaron Rodgers.
Up Next
nbc__ffhh_berrypositionalrankings41-50.jpg
6:48
Berry’s 2023 overall fantasy rankings: 41-50
Now Playing
nbc_ffhh_berrypositionalrankings31-40_230809.jpg
8:57
Berry’s 2023 overall fantasy rankings: 31-40
Now Playing
eagles_mpx.jpg
29:02
Berry’s outlooks for Swift, Taylor, Bigsby in 2023
Now Playing
nbc_csu_dolphinsjackson_230809.jpg
3:41
Key Dolphins player to watch in 2023
Now Playing
nbc_csu_bengalsscott_230809.jpg
3:19
Key Bengals players to watch in 2023
Now Playing
nbc_csu_ravensoweh_230809.jpg
5:25
Key Ravens player to watch in 2023
Now Playing
nbc_csu_jetsjohnson_230809.jpg
4:03
Key Jets player to watch in 2023
Now Playing
nbc_csu_kaiirelam_230809.jpg
3:39
Key Bills player to watch in 2023
Now Playing
nbc_csu_donovansmith_230809.jpg
3:12
Key Chiefs player to watch in 2023
Now Playing
Lawrence_MPX.jpg
15:39
Colts, Ravens lead undervalued fantasy offenses
Now Playing
nbc_dps_joethomas_230809.jpg
10:16
Thomas believes Freeney will be in Hall of Fame
Now Playing
nbc_dps_bieniemy_230809.jpg
7:18
Is Bieniemy too tough on Commanders players?
Now Playing