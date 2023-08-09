Watch Now
Jets' win total, Super Bowl outlook with Rodgers
Dan Patrick discusses the predictions of the New York Jets possibly becoming the new team to beat with the addition of Aaron Rodgers.
Berry’s 2023 overall fantasy rankings: 41-50
Matthew Berry, Jay Croucher and Connor Rogers examine Berry's 2023 fantasy football overall rankings from No. 50 to 41 including Calvin Ridley, Jerry Jeudy, Joe Burrow and more.
Berry’s 2023 overall fantasy rankings: 31-40
Matthew Berry, Jay Croucher and Connor Rogers review Berry's 2023 fantasy football overall rankings from No. 40 to 31 including Breece Hall, DeAndre Hopkins, Lamar Jackson and more.
Berry’s outlooks for Swift, Taylor, Bigsby in 2023
Matthew Berry, Jay Croucher and Connor Rogers discuss the latest Rotoworld headlines including Jonathan Taylor's status, D'Andre Swift's outlook, Tank Bigsby's potential and much more.
Key Dolphins player to watch in 2023
Chris Simms and Ahmed Fareed discuss the one player on the Miami Dolphins offense that they'll be keeping a close eye on as the 2023 NFL season approaches.
Key Bengals players to watch in 2023
Chris Simms and Ahmed Fareed discuss what Safety Nick Scott and first-round pick DL Myles Murphy can offer to the Cincinnati Bengals' defense.
Key Ravens player to watch in 2023
Chris Simms and Ahmed Fareed discuss two players on the Baltimore Ravens who they believe could be a force on the defensive side.
Key Jets player to watch in 2023
Chris Simms and Ahmed Fareed have a pair of edge rushers pegged as their players to watch this preseason for the New York Jets.
Key Bills player to watch in 2023
Chris Simms and Ahmed Fareed explain why they are keeping a close eye on a pair of Bills' defenders as the 2023 NFL season draws near.
Key Chiefs player to watch in 2023
Chris Simms details why he is 'very interested' in the addition of Donovan Smith to the Chiefs' offensive line despite him having an underwhelming 2022 season.
Colts, Ravens lead undervalued fantasy offenses
Lawrence Jackson Jr. joins Matthew Berry, Jay Croucher and Connor Rogers to highlight notable players to target in undervalued offenses for the 2023 season.
Thomas believes Freeney will be in Hall of Fame
Joe Thomas joins Dan Patrick to discuss his Hall of Fame induction experience, different NFL coaching styles he played under and losing sleep over playing Dwight Freeney.
Is Bieniemy too tough on Commanders players?
Dan Patrick dissects the interesting situation from the Washington Commanders, where head coach Ron Rivera revealed to the press that players had expressed concerns about offensive coordinator Eric Bieniemy's intensity.