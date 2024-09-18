Watch Now
Cousins was skeptical late vs. PHI but kept belief
Kirk Cousins has some scars in his career where he thought his team had won and the results didn't pan out. He works Dan Patrick through the methodical, process-driven approach he took to get the job done against Philly.
Ravens lacking an identity, need a ‘wake-up call’
Football Night in America discusses which teams need to eat after struggling through the first two weeks of the NFL season, highlighting both the Baltimore Ravens and Carolina Panthers.
Falcons defense will test Mahomes, Chiefs’ offense
The FNIA crew discuss the upcoming Sunday Night Football matchup, where the Atlanta Falcons' defense excites Rodney Harrison and Tony Dungy outlines how the Kansas City Chiefs will lean on Travis Kelce.
Cousins, Falcons change narrative after Week 2 win
FNIA reflects on the Falcons and Eagles' Week 2 matchup, including Saquon Barkley's critical drop, questions about Philadelphia's defense, and what went into Atlanta's final drive.
Tagovailoa giving himself ‘one last chance’ in NFL
Dan Le Batard & crew discuss Tua Tagovailoa’s most recent concussion & whether or not the Dolphins’ quarterback should consider retirement from the NFL.
Panthers’ Young ‘could learn from benching’
NFL Network analyst and five-time Pro Bowl wide receiver Steve Smith Sr. joins the Dan Patrick Show to discuss the Carolina Panthers benching Bryce Young, Tua Tagovailoa's concussion, Justin Fields and more.
49ers remain favorites to claim No. 1 seed in NFC
Chris Simms and Ahmed Fareed take a look at the DraftKings Sportsbook odds for the No. 1 seed in the NFC, discussing how the San Francisco 49ers still remain the favorites, despite a Week 2 loss to the Minnesota Vikings.
Are Mayfield, Jones viable fantasy starters?
Matthew Berry, Connor Rogers and Lawrence Jackson Jr. evaluate Baker Mayfield, Daniel Jones and Geno Smith as fantasy assets at quarterback.
Week 3 is ripe with underdog bets
Matthew Berry, Connor Rogers and Lawrence Jackson Jr. all like underdogs to cover during Week 3 of the NFL season.
How Saints offense has dominated in early season
Chris Simms dives deep into how Klint Kubiak has made the New Orleans Saints' offense so dominant through the first two weeks of the NFL regular season.
Eagles left themselves open with third down pass
Chris Simms and Ahmed Fareed discuss how the Philadelphia Eagles left themselves vulnerable after passing on third down against the Atlanta Falcons and how Kirk Cousins stepped up despite the pressure.
Will Hunt be a factor in Chiefs’ backfield?
The FFHH crew reacts to Kareem Hunt rejoining the Chiefs on the practice squad and run through the player injuries they are keeping track of.