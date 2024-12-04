Watch Now
Top impact players: Chargers vs. Chiefs
Pro Football Focus take a closer look at the players to watch in the Chargers-Chiefs Week 14 matchup, including Patrick Mahomes, Travis Kelce, Justin Herbert, Derwin James and more.
Williams still learning how to use mobility in NFL
Mike Florio and Chris Simms discuss why Caleb Williams isn't Lamar Jackson and can't try to stop short of going out of bounds to run past the defender without knowing the risk of being hit hard in bounds.
Andrew Luck will be Stanford’s football GM
Mike Florio and Chris Simms discuss how the captain is back, this time in a general manager role at Stanford.
Monken is focused on winning over HC interest
Mike Florio and Chris Simms dissect Todd Monken’s mindset, if he’d make a compelling case as a head coach and who the most impressive coordinators are this season.
Rodgers wants to ‘be out there with the guys’
Mike Florio and Chris Simms discuss the balance of risking injury by playing, but also proving he can still be an asset to teams at QB.
Rodgers documentary ‘Enigma’ releases trailer
Mike Florio and Chris Simms discuss why Aaron Rodgers is either supported or hated by so many and what makes the QB such a unique individual.
PFT Power Rankings: PHI bumps KC out of top three
Mike Florio explains to Chris Simms why the Eagles rise above the Chiefs for Week 14, how the Vikings are ahead of the Packers and Steelers and more.
Pressure is on Cousins in return to Minnesota
Mike Florio and Chris Simms examine how Kirk Cousins has struggled as of late with his mechanics and interceptions and question if there’s something bigger going on that the Falcons are keeping under wraps.
Al-Shaair suspension sparks late QB slide debate
Mike Florio and Chris Simms take a deep dive into how rules have evolved to protect QBs, if there’s a way to penalize QBs who slide late and assess if Trevor Lawrence’s slide was late or not.
Caserio: NFL paints ‘unfair’ picture of Al-Shaair
Mike Florio and Chris Simms sift through Nick Caserio’s read on Azeez Al-Shaair’s suspension and question if three games is too much, given he hasn’t been suspended or ejected before.
Transparency is needed on Al-Shaair suspension
Mike Florio and Chris Simms outline why the league needs to increase transparency to understand where the three games come from on Azeez Al-Shaair suspension.
Top impact players: Packers vs. Lions
Pro Football Focus takes a look at the players to watch during the Week 14 matchup between the Green Bay Packers and Detroit Lions, including offensive and defensive standouts.
Browns vs. Broncos was ‘surprisingly entertaining’
The Dan Patrick Show crew reflects on the dramatic, entertaining MNF shootout between the Denver Broncos and Cleveland Browns that left Jameis Winston 'praying for the Lord to deliver [him] from pick-sixes'.