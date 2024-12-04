 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

San Francisco 49ers v Buffalo Bills
Backfield Report: Isaac Guerendo enters league-winner conversation
NFL: Kansas City Chiefs at Buffalo Bills
Matthew Berry’s Fantasy Football Rankings for Week 14 of 2024 season
juju watkins usc
Watkins hits career-high, school-record 9 3-pointers in No. 6 USC’s 94-52 win over Cal Baptist

Top Clips

nbc_cfb_bigtalk_playersoftheyear_241204.jpg
Johnson, Warren lead top Big Ten players of 2024
B10BestofYear.jpg
OSU-Oregon headlines best Big Ten games of 2024
nbc_pft_calebwilliamsv2_241204.jpg
Williams still learning how to use mobility in NFL

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

San Francisco 49ers v Buffalo Bills
Backfield Report: Isaac Guerendo enters league-winner conversation
NFL: Kansas City Chiefs at Buffalo Bills
Matthew Berry’s Fantasy Football Rankings for Week 14 of 2024 season
juju watkins usc
Watkins hits career-high, school-record 9 3-pointers in No. 6 USC’s 94-52 win over Cal Baptist

Top Clips

nbc_cfb_bigtalk_playersoftheyear_241204.jpg
Johnson, Warren lead top Big Ten players of 2024
B10BestofYear.jpg
OSU-Oregon headlines best Big Ten games of 2024
nbc_pft_calebwilliamsv2_241204.jpg
Williams still learning how to use mobility in NFL

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Watch Now

Top impact players: Chargers vs. Chiefs

December 4, 2024 07:35 AM
Pro Football Focus take a closer look at the players to watch in the Chargers-Chiefs Week 14 matchup, including Patrick Mahomes, Travis Kelce, Justin Herbert, Derwin James and more.
Up Next
nbc_pft_calebwilliamsv2_241204.jpg
2:17
Williams still learning how to use mobility in NFL
Now Playing
nbc_pft_andrewluck_241204.jpg
1:38
Andrew Luck will be Stanford’s football GM
Now Playing
nbc_pft_toddmonken_241204.jpg
4:46
Monken is focused on winning over HC interest
Now Playing
nbc_pft_rodgersseason_241204.jpg
3:53
Rodgers wants to ‘be out there with the guys’
Now Playing
nbc_pft_rodgersdocumentary_241204.jpg
6:28
Rodgers documentary ‘Enigma’ releases trailer
Now Playing
nbc_pft_powerrankings_241204.jpg
6:34
PFT Power Rankings: PHI bumps KC out of top three
Now Playing
nbc_pft_cousinsreturn_241204.jpg
6:47
Pressure is on Cousins in return to Minnesota
Now Playing
nbc_pft_qbside_241204.jpg
14:03
Al-Shaair suspension sparks late QB slide debate
Now Playing
nbc_pft_nickcaserio_241204.jpg
16:09
Caserio: NFL paints ‘unfair’ picture of Al-Shaair
Now Playing
nbc_pft_alshaairsuspension_241204.jpg
8:58
Transparency is needed on Al-Shaair suspension
Now Playing
nbc_pff_packerslions_241204.jpg
1:45
Top impact players: Packers vs. Lions
Now Playing
nbc_dps_broncosbrownsrecap_241203.jpg
12:29
Browns vs. Broncos was ‘surprisingly entertaining’
Now Playing