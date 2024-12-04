Watch Now
Berry: Dell has been a huge fantasy disappointment
The Dan Le Batard Show crew sits down with Matthew Berry to talk about all things fantasy football, including Tank Dell's difficult season, the emergence of Nick Westbrook-Ikhine and a unique story about Matt Hasselbeck.
Don’t count on Freiermuth in Week 14
Matthew Berry, Connor Rogers and Lawrence Jackson Jr. break down why Pat Freiermuth is a “touchdown dependent” target in the Pittsburgh Steelers’ offense, urging fantasy managers to proceed with caution in Week 14.
Mooney, Jennings lead WR start/sit decisions
Matthew Berry, Connor Rogers and Lawrence Jackson Jr. discuss the toughest wide receiver start/sit decisions for Week 14, including takes on Jauan Jennings, Darnell Mooney and more.
Can Williams, Young continue strong fantasy play?
Matthew Berry, Connor Rogers and Lawrence Jackson Jr. evaluate the fantasy production of Caleb Williams and Bryce Young, who are both coming off back-to-back weeks of impressive performances.
Time to drop Ravens’ Johnson in fantasy
Matthew Berry explains why he’s giving up on Dionate Johnson after back-to-back weeks of not catching a pass, discussing how the 28-year-old has failed to make an impact since being traded to the Ravens.
Be cautious with Hubbard, Hunt in Week 14
Matthew Berry, Connor Rogers and Lawrence Jackson Jr. discuss why fantasy managers should fade Kareem Hunt and re-evaluate their expectations for Chuba Hubbard in Week 14.
Mayfield could benefit from matchup vs. Raiders
The FFHH crew explain why Baker Mayfield is still a viable fantasy quarterback despite three straight games with one or fewer touchdown passes, citing a solid matchup vs. the Raiders as a reason to give him the start.
Bucs have edge over Falcons in NFC South race
It's close, but Chris Simms picks the Buccaneers to beat the Falcons to the NFC South crown despite Atlanta owning the tiebreaker.
Chargers confused Cousins with ‘different looks’
Chris Simms and Ahmed Fareed analyze the Chargers defensive performance in their Week 13 victory over the Falcons, using film to explain how Los Angeles confused Kirk Cousins with 'different looks' in the win.
Eagles put the clamps on Ravens in NFL Week 13
Baltimore came out with a good plan for the first two drives against Philadelphia, but Chris Simms and Ahmed Fareed illustrate what the Eagles did on defense throughout the rest of the contest to bottle up the Ravens.
Garrett: Bills’ Allen reminds me of Elway
NBC Sports FNIA analyst Jason Garrett joins the Dan Patrick Show to discuss Josh Allen's MVP-caliber season, thoughts on NFL Comeback Player of the Year candidates, quarterback safety and more.
Brady suggests penalizing QBs for sliding late
Mike Florio and Chris Simms discuss the challenges of properly identifying a late slide, including it being so subjective, as well as explore the possibility of eliminating the slide all together.
Williams still learning how to use mobility in NFL
Mike Florio and Chris Simms discuss why Caleb Williams isn't Lamar Jackson and can't try to stop short of going out of bounds to run past the defender without knowing the risk of being hit hard in bounds.