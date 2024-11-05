Watch Now
Analyzing Cowboys acquiring Mingo from Panthers
Matthew Berry, Jay Croucher and Connor Rogers react to Jerry Jones and the Cowboys giving up a fourth-round pick to acquire struggling wide receiver Jonathan Mingo from the Panthers.
Legette, Johnston lead WR Week 10 waiver adds
Matthew Berry, Jay Croucher, and Connor Rogers reveal their top Week 10 waiver wire wide receiver adds, including Xavier Legette developing into a top target in Carolina and more.
Target Warren, Guerendo in RB Week 10 waiver
Matthew Berry, Jay Croucher, and Connor Rogers highlight their top running back waiver wire adds Week 10, including Jaylen Warren potentially getting a bigger workload and Isaac Guerendo maybe being the next man up.
Look to add Rodgers, Herbert in Week 10 QB waiver
Matthew Berry, Jay Croucher, and Connor Rogers examine the top quarterbacks on the Week 10 waiver wire, highlighting Aaron Rodgers and Justin Herbert after their big performances in Week 8.
Snatch up TEs Henry, Gesicki on Week 10 waiver
Matthew Berry, Jay Croucher, and Connor Rogers give their top waiver wire targets at the tight end position, including a few under-the-radar producers still available in most leagues.
Update on Ravens, DROY futures bets after Week 9
Matthew Berry, Jay Croucher, and Connor Rogers give their top futures bets on DraftKings Sportsbook after Week 9, with including the Ravens win total, DROY and Super Bowl matchup.
Hopkins is looking like a WR2 with the Chiefs
Matthew Berry, Jay Croucher and Connor Rogers react to DeAndre Hopkins' big performance on Monday Night Football and choose whether they would prefer having Travis Kelce or Cade Otton for the rest of the season.
Week 9 MNF best bets: Target Mahomes, Hopkins
The FFHH crew details their favorite prop bets for the Week 9 Monday Night Football matchup between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Kansas City Chiefs, including the over on Patrick Mahomes' passing touchdowns.
‘Flacco magic’ is no more after Week 9 loss
Connor Rogers, Jay Croucher and Matthew Berry break down what they saw out of Joe Flacco and Sam Darnold on SNF in Week 9, why it could make sense to get Anthony Richardson back on the field and more.
Burrow, Brown have ‘standout days’ against Raiders
The Happy Hour crew gives Matthew Berry credit for staking his flag on RB Chase Brown, who is one of three Bengals to earn Weekend Warrior status after their Week 9 throttling of the Las Vegas Raiders.
Barkley has been ‘phenomenal’ for Eagles
The Fantasy Football Happy Hour crew analyze Saquon Barkley's two-touchdown performance against the Jacksonville Jaguars in Week 9, discussing how the Philadelphia Eagles running back is on pace for over 2,000 yards.
Dowdle a bright spot for injury-laden Cowboys
The FFHH crew dig into the game between the Dallas Cowboys and Atlanta Falcons, where Cowboys RB Rico Dowdle logged a career-high in points and proved he's worth a fantasy roster spot for the rest of the season.