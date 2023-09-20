Watch Now
Berry: Hunt won't have 'standalone' fantasy value
Matthew Berry looks at the fantasy implications of Kareem Hunt returning to the Browns and explains why Jerome Ford will likely remain the lead back in Cleveland.
Up Next
Berry’s RB pickups: Ford the ‘clear-cut’ top add
Berry's RB pickups: Ford the 'clear-cut' top add
Matthew Berry reviews which running backs fantasy managers should prioritize on Week 3 waivers including Jerome Ford, Roschon Johnson and Tyjae Spears.
Pickens is an upside WR3 in Johnson’s absence
Pickens is an upside WR3 in Johnson's absence
Matthew Berry analyzes the Steelers offense after its Monday night clash with the Browns, detailing George Pickens' immediate outlook and Jaylen Warren's role.
Berry’s fantasy sell-high scenarios for Watson
Berry's fantasy sell-high scenarios for Watson
Matthew Berry explains what fantasy managers should consider doing with Deshaun Watson after his early struggles this season.
Fantasy fallout from Chubb’s season-ending injury
Fantasy fallout from Chubb's season-ending injury
Matthew Berry weighs in on the fantasy implications of Nick Chubb's season-ending injury, highlighting how the loss impacts Cleveland's offense and more.
Love, Stafford are prime Week 3 QB waiver adds
Love, Stafford are prime Week 3 QB waiver adds
Matthew Berry runs through his top quarterback and tight waiver wire targets for Week 3, potential drop candidates and D/ST streamers.
Berry’s Week 3 WR waiver wire adds: Dell, Atwell
Berry's Week 3 WR waiver wire adds: Dell, Atwell
Matthew Berry highlights his favorite wide receiver waiver wire adds including a trio of Texans, Tutu Atwell, Josh Reynolds and more.
Berry’s Saints-Panthers fantasy takeaways
Berry's Saints-Panthers fantasy takeaways
Matthew Berry reviews top fantasy storylines following the Saints and Panthers clash including New Orleans' backfield and Jonathan Mingo's late-season breakout potential.
Who will get touches for Steelers vs. Browns?
Who will get touches for Steelers vs. Browns?
The Fantasy Football Happy Hour crew breaks down the fantasy options at play in Week 2's Monday Night Football doubleheader featuring the Panthers against the Saints and Steelers against the Browns.
Watch Chubb, Robinson for MNF player props
Watch Chubb, Robinson for MNF player props
Matthew Berry, Connor Rogers, and Jay Croucher take a look at the DraftKings Sportsbook props for Monday’s slate of games as the Panthers take on the Saints and the Browns visit the Steelers.
Fantasy fallout from Barkley, Montgomery injuries
Fantasy fallout from Barkley, Montgomery injuries
The Fantasy Football Happy Hour crew breaks down the Geno Smith’s big game, Saquon Barkley’s ankle injury, Puka Nacua’s huge target share and more.
Evans, Mostert highlight Weekend Warriors
Evans, Mostert highlight Weekend Warriors
Matthew Berry, Connor Rogers and Jay Croucher discuss the players who dominated Week 2 in fantasy football, from Mike Evans to Nico Collins. They also evaluate Justin Fields and the other players who have them worried.