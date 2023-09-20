 Skip navigation
Top News

Guerby Lambert.jpg
2024 All-American Guerby Lambert Commits to Notre Dame
NHL: Stanley Cup Playoffs-Tampa Bay Lightning at Toronto Maple Leafs
Lightning captain Steven Stamkos is disappointed about the lack of discussions about a new contract
MLB: Cleveland Guardians at Kansas City Royals
Royals push back their self-imposed deadline to decide on location for new ballpark

Top Clips

nbc_cfb_xfinityb1gconnections_freeman_230920.jpg
Freeman’s maturity prepares him to face alma mater
nbc_pff_ohsnd_230920.jpg
Top impact players in Ohio State vs. Notre Dame
nbc_golf_darrenclarke_230920.jpg
Getting stretched, loose for course with Clarke

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Top News

Guerby Lambert.jpg
2024 All-American Guerby Lambert Commits to Notre Dame
NHL: Stanley Cup Playoffs-Tampa Bay Lightning at Toronto Maple Leafs
Lightning captain Steven Stamkos is disappointed about the lack of discussions about a new contract
MLB: Cleveland Guardians at Kansas City Royals
Royals push back their self-imposed deadline to decide on location for new ballpark

Top Clips

nbc_cfb_xfinityb1gconnections_freeman_230920.jpg
Freeman’s maturity prepares him to face alma mater
nbc_pff_ohsnd_230920.jpg
Top impact players in Ohio State vs. Notre Dame
nbc_golf_darrenclarke_230920.jpg
Getting stretched, loose for course with Clarke

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Berry: Hunt won't have 'standalone' fantasy value

September 20, 2023 12:34 PM
Matthew Berry looks at the fantasy implications of Kareem Hunt returning to the Browns and explains why Jerome Ford will likely remain the lead back in Cleveland.
