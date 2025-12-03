Best bets: MIN, ARI schedules, HOU AFC South odds

 Skip navigation
Top News

Image for https://assets.golfchannel.com/dims4/default/f2ce36f/2147483647/strip/false/crop/5600x3150+0+0/resize/1920x1080!/quality/90/?url=https%3A%2F%2Fversant-production-golfchannel.s3.us-east-1.amazonaws.com%2Fbrightspot%2Faa%2Fde%2F3d5b4e21413ebbf059697e3a3fac%2Fhttps-delivery-gettyimages.com%2Fdownloads%2F2249790315
Scottie Scheffler eyeing Hero three-peat — and no offseason mishaps
  • Rex Hoggard
    ,
  • Rex Hoggard
    ,
NFL: Kansas City Chiefs at Dallas Cowboys
Texans vs. Chiefs prediction: Odds, expert picks, QB matchup, injury update, betting trends, and stats
Image for https://assets.golfchannel.com/dims4/default/344e0a3/2147483647/strip/false/crop/1920x1080+0+0/resize/1920x1080!/quality/90/?url=https%3A%2F%2Fnbc-sports-production-nbc-sports.s3.us-east-1.amazonaws.com%2Fbrightspot%2Fef%2Ffa%2Ffe27fff93bea241375643d72c17c%2Fflag-1920-pga-tour.jpg
CEO Brian Rolapp, Tiger Woods meet with Hero field to discuss PGA Tour’s future
  • Rex Hoggard
    ,
  • Rex Hoggard
    ,

Top Clips

nbc_pl_avlgoal2_251203.jpg
Watkins blasts Aston Villa level with Brighton
nbc_pl_leedsgoal1_251203.jpg
Bijol’s header gives Leeds shock lead over Chelsea
nbc_pl_cpgoal1_251203.jpg
Munoz’s header puts Palace in front of Burnley

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Top News

Image for https://assets.golfchannel.com/dims4/default/f2ce36f/2147483647/strip/false/crop/5600x3150+0+0/resize/1920x1080!/quality/90/?url=https%3A%2F%2Fversant-production-golfchannel.s3.us-east-1.amazonaws.com%2Fbrightspot%2Faa%2Fde%2F3d5b4e21413ebbf059697e3a3fac%2Fhttps-delivery-gettyimages.com%2Fdownloads%2F2249790315
Scottie Scheffler eyeing Hero three-peat — and no offseason mishaps
Scottie Scheffler eyeing Hero three-peat — and no offseason mishaps
  Rex Hoggard
    ,
  Rex Hoggard
    ,
NFL: Kansas City Chiefs at Dallas Cowboys
Texans vs. Chiefs prediction: Odds, expert picks, QB matchup, injury update, betting trends, and stats
Image for https://assets.golfchannel.com/dims4/default/344e0a3/2147483647/strip/false/crop/1920x1080+0+0/resize/1920x1080!/quality/90/?url=https%3A%2F%2Fnbc-sports-production-nbc-sports.s3.us-east-1.amazonaws.com%2Fbrightspot%2Fef%2Ffa%2Ffe27fff93bea241375643d72c17c%2Fflag-1920-pga-tour.jpg
CEO Brian Rolapp, Tiger Woods meet with Hero field to discuss PGA Tour's future
CEO Brian Rolapp, Tiger Woods meet with Hero field to discuss PGA Tour's future
  Rex Hoggard
    ,
  Rex Hoggard
    ,

Top Clips

nbc_pl_avlgoal2_251203.jpg
Watkins blasts Aston Villa level with Brighton
nbc_pl_leedsgoal1_251203.jpg
Bijol’s header gives Leeds shock lead over Chelsea
nbc_pl_cpgoal1_251203.jpg
Munoz’s header puts Palace in front of Burnley

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Watch Now

Best bets: MIN, ARI schedules, HOU AFC South odds

December 3, 2025 01:15 PM
Matthew Berry, Jay Croucher and Connor Rogers discuss their best future bets, including unders on the Vikings and Cardinals 2025 schedules, and the Texans odds to win the AFC South.

nbc_ffhh_dstdraft_251203.jpg
02:32
NO, TB, MIA best D/ST fantasy playoff targets
nbc_ffhh_koco_qbrb_251203.jpg
09:25
Start Walker III, Warren, sit Mayfield, Marks
nbc_ffhh_koco_wr_251203.jpg
07:52
WR Thomas Jr. biggest fantasy ‘bust’ of the year?
nbc_ffhh_koco_te_251203.jpg
04:19
Falcons’ Pitts could find success vs. Seahawks D
nbc_ffhh_rotoplayernews_251203.jpg
11:30
Evans’ return ‘ultimately good news’ for Mayfield
DanielJonesColts12-3.jpg
01:44
Colts’ injuries cause ‘house of horrors’ vs. JAX
nbc_roto_denlv_251203.jpg
01:50
Lean Broncos because of Raiders’ poor offense
CampbellPFTMPX.jpg
06:22
Campbell: ‘Margin for error is small’
nbc_pft_chivsgbtalk_v2_251203.jpg
03:12
Bears vs. Packers is ‘massive’ for both teams
nbc_pft_schoen_251203.jpg
10:20
What does future hold for Schoen and Giants?
nbc_pft_theilan_251203.jpg
05:08
Steelers claim Thielen, release Slay
nbc_pft_powerrankings_251203.jpg
10:54
PFT Power Rankings: Patriots rise, Rams fall
nbc_pft_tomlinrodgers_251203.jpg
08:34
Tomlin not asked about Rodgers’ criticism
nbc_pft_bentomlin_251203.jpg
12:36
Roethlisberger suggests PIT should clean house
nbc_pft_chijohnsononwilliams_251203.jpg
10:42
Williams has strides to make despite CHI’s success
nbc_pft_tomlinpart3_251203.jpg
11:00
Can Tomlin right the ship in Pittsburgh?
nbc_pft_chijohnsonsuccess_251203.jpg
06:55
Simms: Johnson is ‘perfect for Chicago’
nbc_pft_tomlinoptionsv2_251203.jpg
10:37
Evaluating Tomlin’s future with Steelers
nbc_pff_texanschiefs_251202.jpg
01:51
Top players to watch in Texans-Chiefs SNF matchup
nbc_pff_mvprace_251202.jpg
02:01
Top-five NFL MVP candidates going into Week 14
nbc_csu_afcsouthodds_251202.jpg
01:48
‘Dicey’ AFC South makes it hard to pick a winner
nbc_csu_orlandobrownintv_251202.jpg
18:37
OT Brown: Bengals are ‘never going to quit’
nbc_csu_ep2filmreview_251202.jpg
19:28
Bears ground game exposes Eagles defense
nbc_csu_jaxsondart_251202.jpg
04:17
Dart putting body in harm’s way is ‘not worth it’
nbc_csu_afcnorthodds_251202.jpg
02:17
AFC North odds up in the air in Week 14
nbc_csu_billsrungame_251202.jpg
16:51
Bills run game cooks Steelers with two plays
nbc_ffhh_mnfrecap_251202(2).jpg
05:53
Does Maye deserve to be the favorite for NFL MVP?
nbc_ffhh_lastcall_251202.jpg
56
Early lines for Week 14: TEN-CLE, DAL-DET
nbc_ffhh_waiverwiredqb_251202.jpg
05:55
Stroud set up well Week 14 against Chiefs
nbc_ffhh_waiverwiredte_251202.jpg
04:23
Target TEs Strange, Schultz on waivers Week 14

nbc_pl_avlgoal2_251203.jpg
01:00
Watkins blasts Aston Villa level with Brighton
nbc_pl_leedsgoal1_251203.jpg
01:05
Bijol’s header gives Leeds shock lead over Chelsea
nbc_pl_cpgoal1_251203.jpg
01:27
Munoz’s header puts Palace in front of Burnley
nbc_pl_avlgoal1_251203.jpg
01:01
Watkins pulls one back for Villa against Brighton
nbc_pl_bha_goal2_251203.jpg
01:05
Torres’ own goal gifts Brighton 2-0 lead
nbc_pl_arsgoal1_251203.jpg
01:18
Merino heads Arsenal in front of Brentford
nbc_pl_bhagoal1_251203.jpg
01:28
Van Hecke puts Brighton ahead of Aston Villa
nbc_rtf_secchamp_251203.jpg
02:25
Georgia has momentum heading into SEC Championship
nbc_rtf_big12champ_251203.jpg
04:03
Don’t count out BYU in rematch vs. Texas Tech
nbc_rtf_big10champ_251203.jpg
04:28
No. 1 OSU to face ‘resistance’ from No. 2 Indiana
nbc_enjoy_vanderbilt_251203.jpg
02:38
Vanderbilt races out to a fantastic start
nbc_enjoy_moreteamsquestions_251203.jpg
09:55
Hawks, Mavericks face new realities
nbc_golf_tlewreport_251203.jpg
07:17
Rolapp meets with Hero field about PGA Tour future
nbc_roto_bestbetsv2_251203.jpg
01:54
Dinsick, Froton disagree on ACC Championship picks
nbc_golf_scottiewalkandtalk_251203.jpg
03:04
Scheffler: Hero WC a great ‘warm-up tournament’
nbc_nba_draftkingspick6_251203.jpg
04:56
Believe in Johnson, McBride, Ware’s overs
nbc_nba_whiparound_251203.jpg
10:09
What moves could put Pistons, Knicks over the top?
nbc_nba_giannisseg_251203.jpg
04:32
Are Bucks, Giannis headed for a split?
nbc_enjoy_whatsthenextmove_251203.jpg
09:52
What’s next for the Nuggets, Magic?
nbc_nbc_stephsneakertalk_251203.jpg
03:36
Curry a ‘sneaker free agent’ after UA split
nbc_roto_dukevir_251203.jpg
02:00
Will Duke or Virginia win ACC Championship?
nbc_roto_geovalab_251203.jpg
02:12
Can Georgia cover vs. Alabama in SEC Championship?
nbc_roto_byutexas_251203.jpg
01:54
Take Morton’s passing yards under in Big 12 title
nbc_roto_ohiovind_251203.jpg
02:28
Bet on under, Jackson in Big Ten Championship
nbc_roto_porcle_251203.jpg
02:05
Take Trail Blazers to cover spread vs. Cavaliers
nbc_roto_miadal_251203.jpg
01:35
Expect Mavs-Heat to be close despite injuries
oly_ihwom_trashtalk_final.jpg
02:54
Trash talk’s an art form in Olympic women’s hockey
oly_ihwom_goaliecompilation_final.jpg
02:41
What does it take to be a women’s hockey goalie?
oly_bswmb_beijinglookback_final.jpg
09:14
For Humphries and Meyers-Taylor, patience paid off
nbc_oht_iceicons_seacampbell_251203.jpg
03:25
Campbell looks to build opportunities for others