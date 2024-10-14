Watch Now
Prescott, Cowboys flounder in loss to Lions
Matthew Berry, Connor Rogers and Jay Croucher unpack the fantasy football fallout from the Lions’ blowout win over the Cowboys.
Williams, Nix continue to trend up in Week 6
Matthew Berry, Connor Rogers and Jay Croucher analyze the players who stepped up in fantasy during Week 6, featuring two rookie QBs.
Barkley, Murray put up worrisome games in Week 6
Matthew Berry, Connor Rogers and Jay Croucher take a look at the players who fell flat as fantasy football options in Week 6.
Falcons weapons take care of business vs. Panthers
The FFHH crew analyzes the Falcons' win over the Panthers from a fantasy football perspective.
What Dell, Maye showed in Texans-Patriots
Is Tank Dell back? What can you expect from Drake Maye? The FFHH team analyzes the fantasy takeaways from Texans-Patriots.
Henry, Flowers have found footing in BAL offense
The FFHH crew examines if Derrick Henry is the top player in fantasy right now and investigate Mark Andrews and Jayden Daniels’ performances Sunday.
Tucker, Godwin put in dominant showings
The FFHH crew breaks down the many Buccaneers’ weapons who went for big days against the Saints.
‘Bad day at the office’ for Geno vs. 49ers
Matthew Berry, Connor Rogers and Jay Croucher unpack what went wrong for Geno Smith and the Seahawks’ passing offense on Thursday against the 49ers.
Take overs on London, Montgomery in Week 6
Connor Rogers, Jay Croucher and Denny Carter offer their best bets for player props in Week 6 of the NFL season.
49ers don’t miss a beat despite Mason injury
The FFHH crew reacts to the fantasy takeaways from the 49ers’ win over the Seahawks on Thursday, where Jordan Mason’s early exit was the dominant storyline.
Don’t forget about Hutchinson, Ertz this week
Denny Carter joins the show to discuss some of the fantasy football players that the mainstream media doesn’t want you to know about ahead of Week 6.
In on Goff, Robinson as Week 6 fantasy plays?
The FFHH crew takes a look at the Week 6 matchups with the highest point total projections to see which players could provide fantasy football value.