Watch Now
Quinn explains Kingsbury hire, his vision for WAS
Dan Quinn sits down with Matthew Berry and reveals the evolved perspective he brings to the Washington Commanders in his second go-round as an NFL head coach.
Up Next
Pederson: Lawrence had a good, not great season
Pederson: Lawrence had a good, not great season
Jacksonville Jaguars head coach Doug Pederson joins Matthew Berry to discuss Trevor Lawrence's performance in 2023, the intention to decrease Travis Etienne Jr.'s workload next season and finding balance on offense.
Reid analyzes play of Pacheco, Kelce, Rice
Reid analyzes play of Pacheco, Kelce, Rice
Matthew Berry sits down with Andy Reid to discuss Isiah Pacheco's versatility, Travis Kelce's love of the game and the crucial role Rashee Rice played in the Chiefs' turnaround.
Chargers GM Hortiz explains goals for next year
Chargers GM Hortiz explains goals for next year
Matthew Berry sits down with new Chargers GM Joe Hortiz to discuss his plans for next season, including what he envisions at the RB, TE and WR positions.
GaryVee explains his start in entrepreneurship
GaryVee explains his start in entrepreneurship
Gary Vaynerchuk of VaynerX tells Matthew Berry about his jump from a "wine guy" to the entrepreneurial realm, optimism in his beloved New York Jets, Taylor Swift mania and more.
Happy Hour’s favorite Super Bowl LVIII prop bets
Happy Hour's favorite Super Bowl LVIII prop bets
The Happy Hour crew runs through the top Super Bowl LVIII prop bets, including the longest TD, which QB will throw the first interception and taking the under on touchdowns.
How track helped former RB Johnson in the NFL
How track helped former RB Johnson in the NFL
Former NFL running back Chris Johnson looks back on his NFL career, reveals his fantasy league performances and discusses the advantages of having a track and field background at the professional level.
Chiefs fan Riggle gives his Super Bowl prediction
Chiefs fan Riggle gives his Super Bowl prediction
Kansas City Chiefs supporter and actor/comedian Rob Riggle joins the Happy Hour crew to discuss the secret to being a celebrity super fan and give insight into his fantasy football experience.
Johnston reflects on rookie lessons learned
Johnston reflects on rookie lessons learned
Los Angeles Chargers WR Quentin Johnston reflects on what he learned in his first NFL season, the impact of playing alongside Keenan Allen and Mike Williams, and his chemistry with Justin Herbert.
McBride looking forward to full season with Murray
McBride looking forward to full season with Murray
Trey McBride unpacks his season after setting the Arizona franchise record for most receptions by a tight end and finishing in the top five overall, and speaks to the connection he's building with Kyler Murray.
Brees: Purdy succeeds ‘outside the system’
Brees: Purdy succeeds 'outside the system'
Drew Brees sits down with Matthew Berry and Connor Rogers to discuss sitting high draft pick quarterbacks to start their careers, what he sees from Brock Purdy, Super Bowl LVIII predictions and more.
How Notre Dame jump prepared Hartman for NFL
How Notre Dame jump prepared Hartman for NFL
Former Notre Dame QB prospect Sam Hartman joins the FFHH crew to discuss his experience at the Senior Bowl, developing as a player, playing with Joe Alt and more.