Swift, Ford are strong fantasy flex picks
Matthew Berry runs through some of his favorite flex plays for Week 3 of the NFL season, explaining why he likes D'Andre Swift, Jerome Ford, Tank Dell and Mike Gesicki as strong picks.
Burrow, Murray among top QB plays in Week 3
Matthew Berry, Connor Rogers and Jay Croucher break down why Kyler Murray, Joe Burrow and Brock Purdy could be in for big fantasy games in Week 3.
McLaurin, Pittman Jr. aren’t reliable in Week 3
Matthew Berry, Connor Rogers and Jay Croucher explain why Michael Pittman Jr., Jaylen Waddle and Terry McLaurin could all disappoint for fantasy managers in Week 3.
Expect Chase, Bowers to have big fantasy games
The FFHH crew discuss why Ja'Marr Chase, DeVonta Smith and Brock Bowers are among the top fantasy pass-catchers in Week 3, explaining how all three players should benefit from favorable matchups.
Berry doesn’t like Jones, Singletary in Week 3
Matthew Berry, Connor Rogers and Jay Croucher discuss why Rachaad White, Aaron Jones and Devin Singletary are all fantasy football running backs to avoid in Week 3.
Mason, Charbonnet lead Berry’s Week 3 RB Love list
Matthew Berry breaks down why he’s high on Jordan Mason, Zach Charbonnet and Tony Pollard heading into Week 3 of the NFL season.
Are Mayfield, Jones viable fantasy starters?
Matthew Berry, Connor Rogers and Lawrence Jackson Jr. evaluate Baker Mayfield, Daniel Jones and Geno Smith as fantasy assets at quarterback.
Week 3 is ripe with underdog bets
Matthew Berry, Connor Rogers and Lawrence Jackson Jr. all like underdogs to cover during Week 3 of the NFL season.
Will Hunt be a factor in Chiefs’ backfield?
The FFHH crew reacts to Kareem Hunt rejoining the Chiefs on the practice squad and run through the player injuries they are keeping track of.
How Tua going on IR changes Dolphins’ offense
Tua Tagovailoa is going on IR; how will that move affect the Dolphins’ offensive approach?
Should managers stick with Cooper, Dell?
Matthew Berry, Connor Rogers and Lawrence Jackson Jr. discuss whether to keep it open or close it out on certain fantasy football players.
Time to close out on Goff, White?
The FFHH crew debates a few players who have performed below expectations through two weeks and whether fantasy managers should keep the faith or look to move on.
Mooney’s big night leads ATL-PHI fantasy headlines
FFHH gives their top takeaways from the Falcons' stunning Monday night win over the Eagles, primarily on Atlanta's side with Darnell Mooney's big night and Tyler Allgeier continuing to get work alongside Bijan Robinson.