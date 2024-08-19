Watch Now
Have Singletary, White solidified fantasy value?
Devin Singletary and Zamir White are shedding light on the running back hierarchy on the Giants and Raiders.
How do Warren, Hopkins injuries impact fantasy
The FFHH crew examine the Steelers' backfield and unpack injury implications for fantasy football.
Daniels, Harrison among best OROY bets
Is Jayden Daniels the best odds pick for Offensive Rookie of the Year? Or will a different first-year player step up to the plate?
Rookie impressions: Nix impresses again for DEN
The FFHH crew runs through some quick-hitters before unpacking rookies that have stood out in the preseason.
Worthy building case as a fantasy weapon
Xavier Worthy is showing in the preseason that he is going to be involved in the Chiefs offense, while Tank Dell's role with the Texans is in question.
Dowdle, Palmer among top sleeper picks
Matthew Berry, Jay Croucher and Connor Rogers offer Rico Dowdle, Romeo Doubs and more as sleeper value picks in fantasy football.
Assessing Maye’s play, Pats-Eagles storylines
Jay Croucher, Connor Rogers and Denny Carter reflect on the Patriots-Eagles preseason game, ponder if Drake Maye will ascend to the starting role sooner than expected and pick preseason games they’re excited for.
Cause for concern with Brooks, Moss’ preseasons
Jonathon Brooks and Zack Moss are the FFHH crew’s biggest fallers at the running back position during the NFL preseason.
Addison, Pickens are WR preseason fallers
Jordan Addison, George Pickens and Troy Franklin are receivers whose preseasons have the FFHH guys a bit worried.
Are Brown, Dobbins young players to buy in on?
Jay Croucher, Connor Rogers and Denny Carter take look at the fantasy value of Chase Brown, J.K. Dobbins and Jalen McMillan.
Kupp, Rice among WR preseason risers
Jay Croucher, Connor Rogers and Denny Carter break down a few players who are improving their fantasy outlook in the preseason and may provide plus value on their draft position.
Darnold could become a Mayfield-type fantasy QB
The Fantasy Football Happy Hour crew run through the Rotoworld Player News, giving a 2024 outlook for Minnesota Vikings quarterback Sam Darnold after the season-ending injury to rookie signal caller JJ McCarthy.