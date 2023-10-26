Eyeing Evans, Bills team total for TNF best bets

 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

Jordan Stolz
Jordan Stolz breaks records before speed skating World Cup season starts
Boston Celtics v New York Knicks
NBA Best Bets, Oct. 27: New York Knicks vs Atlanta Hawks
  • VaughnBW.jpg Vaughn Dalzell
    ,
  • VaughnBW.jpg Vaughn Dalzell
    ,
Dallas Cowboys v Los Angeles Chargers
NFL Week 8 Best Bets: Dolphins vs Patriots, Panthers vs Texans, Chargers vs Bears
  • VaughnBW.jpg Vaughn Dalzell
    ,
  • VaughnBW.jpg Vaughn Dalzell
    ,

Top Clips

nbc_pl_cptot_extendedhl_231027.jpg
Extended HLs: Tottenham v. Palace Matchweek 10
nbc_pl_cptot_ayewgoal_231027.jpg
Ayew’s volley reduces Palace’s deficit to Spurs
nbc_bfa_silverresponseondomesticviolence_231027.jpg
Silver’s response on domestic violence falls short

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

Jordan Stolz
Jordan Stolz breaks records before speed skating World Cup season starts
Boston Celtics v New York Knicks
NBA Best Bets, Oct. 27: New York Knicks vs Atlanta Hawks
  • VaughnBW.jpg Vaughn Dalzell
    ,
  • VaughnBW.jpg Vaughn Dalzell
    ,
Dallas Cowboys v Los Angeles Chargers
NFL Week 8 Best Bets: Dolphins vs Patriots, Panthers vs Texans, Chargers vs Bears
  • VaughnBW.jpg Vaughn Dalzell
    ,
  • VaughnBW.jpg Vaughn Dalzell
    ,

Top Clips

nbc_pl_cptot_extendedhl_231027.jpg
Extended HLs: Tottenham v. Palace Matchweek 10
nbc_pl_cptot_ayewgoal_231027.jpg
Ayew’s volley reduces Palace’s deficit to Spurs
nbc_bfa_silverresponseondomesticviolence_231027.jpg
Silver’s response on domestic violence falls short

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Watch Now

Eyeing Evans, Bills team total for TNF best bets

October 26, 2023 01:55 PM
Matthew Berry, Jay Croucher and Connor Rogers reveal their best bets for Thursday night's contest between the Buccaneers and Bills, making their case for the Bills team total, a Mike Evans' receiving prop and more.
Up Next
nbc_ffhh_bills_231027v2_1920x1080_2277353027859__369435.jpg
15:09
Bills defeated Bucs in ‘must-win’ contest
Now Playing
nbc_ffhh_jones_231027_1920x1080_2277337667823.jpg
3:49
Taylor has ‘unlocked’ Waller, Giants WRs
Now Playing
nbc_berry_lastcall_231027.jpg
4:15
Expect big games from Etienne, Hall in Week 8
Now Playing
nbc_berry_refiles_231027.jpg
10:19
Regression Files: Be wary of Carr, Hill
Now Playing
nbc_berry_wot_231027.jpg
7:15
Why Ekeler matches up well vs. Bears on SNF
Now Playing
nbc_ffhh_hill_231027.jpg
2:44
What Hill’s return means for fantasy managers
Now Playing
Berry_Kincaid_Thumb.jpg
1:57
Berry’s fantasy preview for Buccaneers vs. Bills
Now Playing
nbc_berry_rblovehate_231026.jpg
9:52
Berry’s Week 8 RB Love/Hate: Gibbs, Pacheco, Hall
Now Playing
Berry_Terry_split__062619.jpg
18:13
McLaurin, Allen top Berry’s Week 8 WR/TE Love/Hate
Now Playing
nbc_ffhh_qblovehate_231026.jpg
3:50
Berry’s QB Love/Hate for Week 8: Herbert, Tua lead
Now Playing
nbc_berry_snflovehate_231025.jpg
2:06
Berry’s Bears-Chargers Love/Hate: Moore set to fly
Now Playing
nbc_berry_playernews_231026.jpg
8:35
Tracking injuries to Hill, Purdy ahead of Week 8
Now Playing