Watch Now
NYG-SEA, IND-JAX offer intriguing Week 5 bets
Matthew Berry, Connor Rogers and Lawrence Jackson give their favorite NFL Week 5 early line bets, with Giants vs. Seahawks and Colts vs. Jaguars in focus.
Up Next
Collins in top tier of WRs, including in fantasy
Collins in top tier of WRs, including in fantasy
Houston Texans wide receiver Nico Collins has been a fantasy and real football star, in the same tier as Justin Jefferson and CeeDee Lamb. He, the Packers' Jayden Reed and Jaguars' Christian Kirk are Eatin' Good.
What should Adams managers root for in a trade?
What should Adams managers root for in a trade?
Matthew Berry, Connor Rogers and Lawrence Jackson analyze what Davante Adams managers should root for in a trade from the Las Vegas Raiders, agreeing that while he needs to go to a pass-first offense, any trade helps.
Waddle cannot start in fantasy without Tua
Waddle cannot start in fantasy without Tua
Until Tua Tagovailoa returns for the Miami Dolphins, Jaylen Waddle is not a viable fantasy football starter, FFHH says before analyzing the Ravens' Zay Flowers, Bears' Keenan Allen and Falcons' Kyle Pitts.
Is Mahomes not an automatic fantasy starter?
Is Mahomes not an automatic fantasy starter?
Matthew Berry and FFHH play Keep It Open or Close It Out, starting with Chiefs QB Patrick Mahomes — who might not be a shoe-in fantasy starter. They also discuss Rhamondre Stevenson and Rachaad White in a thin RB week.
Fantasy Trade Analyzer: Rachaad White’s value?
Fantasy Trade Analyzer: Rachaad White's value?
Matthew Berry, Jay Croucher and Connor Rogers use FantasyLife's Trade Analyzer to determine the trade value of Rachaad White, Travis Etienne, and Garrett Wilson.
Could Quinn win Coach of the Year with Commanders?
Could Quinn win Coach of the Year with Commanders?
Jay Croucher, Matthew Berry and Connor Rogers give some NFL Awards futures bets they're looking at, including Dan Quinn for Coach of the Year with the resurgent Washington Commanders.
Fields a legit fantasy starting QB with Steelers
Fields a legit fantasy starting QB with Steelers
Justin Fields is looking more and more comfortable with the Pittsburgh Steelers, making him a viable starting quarterback option in fantasy football. FFHH looks at other top QB, tight end and defense waiver adds.
Gibbs, Montgomery both every-week fantasy starters
Gibbs, Montgomery both every-week fantasy starters
Jahmyr Gibbs and David Montgomery headline the FFHH crew's fantasy takeaways from Monday's Lions win, as well as Kenneth Walker III clearly leading the Seahawks' backfield after his monster three-touchdown performance.
Dowdle, Johnson solid waiver adds amid RB concerns
Dowdle, Johnson solid waiver adds amid RB concerns
FFHH looks at some of the top waiver wire options at a thin running back position across the league, with Rico Dowdle and Roschon Johnson as decent adds — especially for Christian McCaffrey managers who need to act soon.
Packers’ Wicks ‘a priority’ on waivers at WR
Packers' Wicks 'a priority' on waivers at WR
Matthew Berry and the FFHH crew give their favorite waiver wire adds at wide receiver, led by a pair of Packers in Dontayvion Wicks and Romeo Doubs.
Lockett sinks Berry’s fantasy matchup vs. Croucher
Lockett sinks Berry's fantasy matchup vs. Croucher
Matthew Berry laments his heartbreaking 0.14-point fantasy football defeat to Jay Croucher in Week 4 — impacted, in part, by Tyler Lockett, despite the best efforts of Kenneth Walker III.