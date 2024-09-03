Every Moss pass from USC's Week 1 win vs. LSU

 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

Connecticut Sun v Indiana Fever
Caitlin Clark for ROY? Yes. Better question: Caitlin Clark for First Team All-WNBA?
Image for https://images.rivals.com/image/upload/f_auto,q_auto,t_hero_desktop/gjjljohguv6cutii8lev
Tuesdays with Gorney: SEC’s sleeping giant is still dozing in Aggieland
  • Adam Gorney, National Recruiting Director
    ,
  • Adam Gorney, National Recruiting Director
    ,
Seattle Seahawks v Dallas Cowboys
The Regression Files: Week 1

Top Clips

nbc_pft_lamarjackson_240903.jpg
Lamar blocking out the noise ahead of Kickoff
nbc_pft_nonplayoffteams_240903.jpg
2023 non-playoff teams that could be in 2024
nbc_pft_trentwilliams_240903.jpg
Williams is ‘key piece to the puzzle’ for 49ers

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

Connecticut Sun v Indiana Fever
Caitlin Clark for ROY? Yes. Better question: Caitlin Clark for First Team All-WNBA?
Image for https://images.rivals.com/image/upload/f_auto,q_auto,t_hero_desktop/gjjljohguv6cutii8lev
Tuesdays with Gorney: SEC’s sleeping giant is still dozing in Aggieland
  • Adam Gorney, National Recruiting Director
    ,
  • Adam Gorney, National Recruiting Director
    ,
Seattle Seahawks v Dallas Cowboys
The Regression Files: Week 1

Top Clips

nbc_pft_lamarjackson_240903.jpg
Lamar blocking out the noise ahead of Kickoff
nbc_pft_nonplayoffteams_240903.jpg
2023 non-playoff teams that could be in 2024
nbc_pft_trentwilliams_240903.jpg
Williams is ‘key piece to the puzzle’ for 49ers

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up
View All Scores

Watch Now

Every Moss pass from USC's Week 1 win vs. LSU

September 3, 2024 10:00 AM
Look back at every Miller Moss pass from USC's 27-20 win vs. LSU in Week 1, where he finished 27 of 36 with 378 yards and one touchdown.
Up Next
nbc_berry_wradp_240830.jpg
12:04
Odunze, Kirk lead late-draft fantasy WR steals
Now Playing
nbc_berry_draftmailbag_240830.jpg
7:06
Fantasy TE draft strategy, balancing RB and WR
Now Playing
nbc_berry_draftrecaps_240830.jpg
9:24
Will Hill pay off as a late fantasy draft pick?
Now Playing
nbc_berry_rbadp_240830.jpg
9:06
Warren, Brown viable as fantasy RBs in late rounds
Now Playing
nbc_ffhh_lawrence_240830.jpg
2:52
Lawrence set to be a top ‘sleeper’ fantasy QB
Now Playing
nbc_ffhh_lastcall_240829.jpg
2:43
Best bets: NFL regular-season passing leader
Now Playing
nbc_ffhh_qbtier5_240829.jpg
3:54
Rodgers lurks as potential fantasy league winner
Now Playing
nbc_ffhh_qbtier1v2_240829.jpg
13:09
Who are the Tier 1 fantasy quarterbacks in 2024?
Now Playing
nbc_ffhh_qbtier2_240829.jpg
7:29
Jackson, Murray & Richardson offer massive upside
Now Playing
nbc_ffhh_qbtier3_240829.jpg
6:55
Daniels could end up top 5 fantasy football QB
Now Playing
nbc_ffhh_qbtier4_240829.jpg
8:48
Williams the best late QB pick in fantasy drafts?
Now Playing
nbc_ffhh_rushingleaders_240828.jpg
3:11
Jacobs an under-the-radar rushing leader bet
Now Playing