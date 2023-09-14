Watch Now
Hockenson a popular player prop target on Thursday
Matthew Berry, Connor Rogers, and Jay Croucher sift through the DraftKings Sportsbook player props for Thursday's week 2 matchup between the Minnesota Vikings and Philadelphia Eagles.
Samuel: ‘Sky is the limit’ for 49ers offense
Deebo Samuel joins Matthew Berry and Jay Croucher on behalf of Snickers to discuss the state of the 49ers offense, his connection with Brock Purdy, Brandon Aiyuk's growth and some notable fantasy football team names.
Will White, Williams bounce back in Week 2?
Matthew Berry, Connor Rogers and Lawrence Jackson Jr. evaluate which slow-starting running backs you should believe in and which ones you should be concerned about. They also look at Dalton Schultz’s stock.
Is it time to close out on London, Kirk?
Matthew Berry, Connor Rogers and Lawrence Jackson Jr. look at some wide receivers who started the season in concerning fantasy fashion and debate if it’s already time to move on.
Berry buying the dip on Burrow, Allen and Hurts
Matthew Berry, Connor Rogers and Lawrence Jackson Jr. discuss why it's not time to panic after slow starts from MVP candidates such as Joe Burrow, Josh Allen, and Jalen Hurts.
Berry likes Aiyuk atop 49ers receiver room
Matthew Berry, Connor Rogers and Lawrence Jackson Jr. use the Bartender Special to evaluate some same-team positional battles, including Brandon Aiyuk vs. Deebo Samuel and Bijan Robinson vs. Tyler Allgeier.
How to handle Gainwell, Johnson injuries
Matthew Berry, Connor Rogers and Lawrence Jackson Jr. break down the key player injuries ahead of Week 2 and how fantasy owners should go about the situations for Kenneth Gainwell, Diontae Johnson and more.
Can Love, Howell provide value off waiver wires?
Matthew Berry, Connor Rogers and Jay Croucher analyze waiver wire pick-ups at tight end, quarterback and D/ST before Week 2.
How Rodgers injury impacts Jets’ odds
Matthew Berry, Connor Rogers and Jay Croucher take a look at the movement in the Jet's futures odds after Aaron Rodgers went down with a torn Achilles.
Look at Doubs, Bourne on waiver wire
Matthew Berry, Connor Rogers and Jay Croucher break down wide receiver waiver candidates in Week 2.
Gainwell is Berry’s top Eagles RB in Week 2
Matthew Berry, Connor Rogers and Jay Croucher examine potential running back waiver wire adds as Week 2 approaches.
Berry: Bills are asking too much of Allen
Matthew Berry, Connor Rogers and Jay Croucher analyze the fantasy takeaways from the Jets’ win over the Bills, including Breece Hall’s big return and Josh Allen’s continued struggles with turnovers.