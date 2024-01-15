 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

NCAA Basketball: Iowa at Minnesota
Iowa beats Minnesota 86-77 to make Fran McCaffery the winningest coach in program history
iSELuBhcG3DvA4aD2vVkuiUpz6CgSNVi4m6fEwkd3jY_jordan_hicks.jpg
MLB Hot Stove Lowdown: Jordan Hicks signs with Giants
mike woodson indiana USATSI
Inside Purdue-Indiana, a basketball-crazed state’s most intense rivalry

Top Clips

nbc_nfl_eaglesbucscoachpost_240115.jpg
Sirianni’s shortcomings, Bowles embracing underdog
nbc_cbb_big10intenep2_240115.jpg
Big Ten in 10: Buy stock in Minnesota, Nebraska
nbc_nas_fivestorylines_240115.jpg
5 storylines to watch during 2024 NASCAR season

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

NCAA Basketball: Iowa at Minnesota
Iowa beats Minnesota 86-77 to make Fran McCaffery the winningest coach in program history
iSELuBhcG3DvA4aD2vVkuiUpz6CgSNVi4m6fEwkd3jY_jordan_hicks.jpg
MLB Hot Stove Lowdown: Jordan Hicks signs with Giants
mike woodson indiana USATSI
Inside Purdue-Indiana, a basketball-crazed state’s most intense rivalry

Top Clips

nbc_nfl_eaglesbucscoachpost_240115.jpg
Sirianni’s shortcomings, Bowles embracing underdog
nbc_cbb_big10intenep2_240115.jpg
Big Ten in 10: Buy stock in Minnesota, Nebraska
nbc_nas_fivestorylines_240115.jpg
5 storylines to watch during 2024 NASCAR season

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Watch Now

HOU’s Stroud ‘magnificent’ in demolition of CLE

January 15, 2024 01:05 PM
Matthew Berry, Jay Croucher and Connor Rogers react to the contrasting performances of the Browns’ Joe Flacco and the Texans’ C.J. Stroud in their playoff matchup.
Up Next
nbc_ffhh_ramslionsv3_240115.jpg
14:50
Goff validated in Lions’ Wild Card win over Rams
Now Playing
nbc_ffhh_monwildcardv2_240115.jpg
3:34
How will Mayfield, Allen perform in WC games?
Now Playing
nfl_ffhh_harbaugh_240115.jpg
7:57
Berry ponders Harbaugh’s fit in Dallas
Now Playing
nbc_ffhh_lastcall_240115.jpg
3:14
Bet on Godwin, against Hurts in PHI-TB
Now Playing
nbc_ffhh_packerscowboys_240115.jpg
7:02
Packers exposed all of the Cowboys’ weaknesses
Now Playing
nbc_ffhh_dolphinschiefs_240115.jpg
8:37
Mahomes’ trust makes Rice a top WR
Now Playing
nbc_berry_nfcwildcardprview_240111.jpg
7:17
Berry’s NFC Wild Card DFS and betting preview
Now Playing
Pacheco_Berry_720x405_2298835011945.jpg
12:08
Berry’s AFC Wild Card DFS and betting preview
Now Playing
nbc_berry_lastcall_240111.jpg
3:47
Bucs, Browns props top Wild Card Weekend best bets
Now Playing
nbc_berry_belichickdiscuss_240111.jpg
14:38
Berry reminisces about Belichick’s legacy in NE
Now Playing
nbc_berry_eatingood_240111.jpg
5:29
Lamb, Allen are attractive Wild Card fantasy plays
Now Playing
nbc_ffhh_biggestbust_v2_240109.jpg
4:52
The Peacockys: Biggest Fantasy Bust of 2023
Now Playing