 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

Cincinnati Bengals v New York Giants
Backfield Report: Chase Brown tightens grip on Bengals’ backfield ahead of Week 8
NCAA Football: Oregon at Purdue
Illinois vs. Oregon prediction: Odds, expert picks, QB matchup, betting trends, and stats
NCAA Football: UCLA at Penn State
Penn State vs. Wisconsin prediction: Odds, expert picks, QB matchup, betting trends, and stats

Top Clips

nbc_cfb_seasonpredictions_241023.jpg
Big East basketball season predictions
nbc_ffhh_lastcall_241023.jpg
Eagles ML, Browns, Packers spread top Week 8 bets
nbc_cbb_rickpitino_241023.jpg
Pitino ‘quite bullish’ on St John’s in 2024-25

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

Cincinnati Bengals v New York Giants
Backfield Report: Chase Brown tightens grip on Bengals’ backfield ahead of Week 8
NCAA Football: Oregon at Purdue
Illinois vs. Oregon prediction: Odds, expert picks, QB matchup, betting trends, and stats
NCAA Football: UCLA at Penn State
Penn State vs. Wisconsin prediction: Odds, expert picks, QB matchup, betting trends, and stats

Top Clips

nbc_cfb_seasonpredictions_241023.jpg
Big East basketball season predictions
nbc_ffhh_lastcall_241023.jpg
Eagles ML, Browns, Packers spread top Week 8 bets
nbc_cbb_rickpitino_241023.jpg
Pitino ‘quite bullish’ on St John’s in 2024-25

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up
All Scores
Odds by
betmgm-sportsbooklightbg.webp

Watch Now

Bigsby a sell-high, Pitts a high-floor tight end?

October 23, 2024 12:15 PM
Matthew Berry thinks it could be a good time to sell high on Tank Bigsby, who's about to enter a stretch of negative game scripts with the Jaguars. FFHH is also pumping the brakes on George Pickens, but not Kyle Pitts.
Up Next
nbc_ffhh_lastcall_241023.jpg
1:07
Eagles ML, Browns, Packers spread top Week 8 bets
Now Playing
nbc_ffhh_waiverwirewrpt2_241022.jpg
16:58
Bateman a high ceiling, low floor fantasy option
Now Playing
berry_maye_(1).jpg
7:50
Maye a worthy waiver add in fantasy at quarterback
Now Playing
berry_bucs_thumb.jpg
4:47
Making sense of Bucs’ backfield after Monday night
Now Playing
berry_quinn_(2).jpg
1:02
Seahawks, Quinn, Love lead FFHH’s futures bets
Now Playing
berry_warren_take_2_(1).jpg
4:43
Warren ‘too talented’ to be so fantasy available
Now Playing
berry_jennings_(1).jpg
9:00
With 49ers banged up, snag Jennings for Week 8
Now Playing
nbc_ffhh_berryswin_241022__802352.jpg
7:10
Berry wins wild matchup in FFHH show league
Now Playing
nbc_ffhh_lastcall_241021.jpg
3:43
Believe in Dobbins, Mayfield overs on MNF
Now Playing
nbc_ffhh_atlvssea_241021.jpg
4:41
Walker enhances value with three-down ability
Now Playing
nbc_ffhh_weekendwarriors_241021.jpg
5:24
Barkley destroys Giants, Maye stays solid
Now Playing
nbc_ffhh_sundayscaries_241021.jpg
2:48
Can Richardson, Hill turn it around this season?
Now Playing