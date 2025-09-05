Williams could cash in on good Cowboys offense

Skip navigation
Search Query
Submit Search
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing
Top News
Two-start pitchers: Logan Webb headlines the group of dazzling options for the week of September 8
David Shovein
,
David Shovein
,
Jorge Prado, Monster Energy Kawasaki skip 2025 SMX Playoffs
Dan Beaver
,
Dan Beaver
,
2025 Fantasy Baseball Injury Tracker: Roman Anthony goes down, Injury bug strikes Rangers
Rotoworld Staff
,
Rotoworld Staff
,
Top Clips
NFL Brazil best bets, pick up lines for Week 1
Foxworth: Dak looked sharper than Hurts last night
Paolantonio: Carter shouldn’t be suspended
Trending Teams
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees
All Sports
All Sports
NFL
MLB
NBA
NHL
Soccer
Motors
NASCAR
College Football
Olympics
Golf
Fantasy Sports
WNBA
Men’s College Basketball
Women’s College Basketball
Paralympics
Tennis
Horse Racing
Cycling
On Her Turf
Figure Skating
National Dog Show
Rugby
Navy All-American Bowl
WWE
Rotoworld
Rotoworld
Fantasy Home
Betting Home
Fantasy Football
NFL Player News
Matthew Berry
Fantasy Baseball
MLB Player News
Fantasy Basketball
NBA Player News
WNBA Player News
PFT
Golf Channel
Watch
Podcasts
Peacock
Betting Home
Milan Cortina 2026 Olympics
Telemundo Deportes
GolfNow
GolfPass
NBC Sports NOW
SportsEngine
NBC Sports Press Box
Search Query
Submit Search
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing
Top News
Two-start pitchers: Logan Webb headlines the group of dazzling options for the week of September 8
David Shovein
,
David Shovein
,
Jorge Prado, Monster Energy Kawasaki skip 2025 SMX Playoffs
Dan Beaver
,
Dan Beaver
,
2025 Fantasy Baseball Injury Tracker: Roman Anthony goes down, Injury bug strikes Rangers
Rotoworld Staff
,
Rotoworld Staff
,
Top Clips
NFL Brazil best bets, pick up lines for Week 1
Foxworth: Dak looked sharper than Hurts last night
Paolantonio: Carter shouldn’t be suspended
Trending Teams
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees
All Sports
NFL
MLB
NBA
NHL
Soccer
Motors
NASCAR
College Football
Olympics
Golf
Fantasy Sports
WNBA
Men’s College Basketball
Women’s College Basketball
Paralympics
Tennis
Horse Racing
Cycling
On Her Turf
Figure Skating
National Dog Show
Rugby
Navy All-American Bowl
WWE
Rotoworld
Fantasy Home
Betting Home
Fantasy Football
NFL Player News
Matthew Berry
Fantasy Baseball
MLB Player News
Fantasy Basketball
NBA Player News
WNBA Player News
PFT
Golf Channel
Watch
Podcasts
Favorites
Favorites
Profile
Peacock
Betting Home
Milan Cortina 2026 Olympics
Telemundo Deportes
GolfNow
GolfPass
NBC Sports NOW
SportsEngine
NBC Sports Press Box
Profile
Login or Create Profile
Profile
Login or Create Profile
Favorites
Menu
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up
Watch Now
Williams could cash in on good Cowboys offense
September 5, 2025 01:05 PM
The FFHH crew discuss Javonte Williams’ two-touchdown effort against the Philadelphia Eagles and whether he is the Cowboys running back to ride for the season.
Related Videos
NFL Brazil best bets, pick up lines for Week 1
07:09
Lamb, Prescott should be in demand after Week 1
01:43
Bears, Lions lead Week 1 best bets
05:37
Davis: Brady close to joining Raiders in 2020
07:24
Belichick banning Patriots scouts ‘petty’
04:56
PFT Draft: Show me something in Week 1
01:58
Tomlin may have ‘bitten off more than he can chew’
10:02
How Chiefs can learn from Super Bowl defeat
09:24
Can anyone close the Chiefs’ window?
07:32
How Prescott sparked Carter’s spitting ejection
08:39
How much will Parsons play in Week 1?
13:16
How far will NFL go in response to Carter’s spit?
03:53
Schottenheimer ‘looked the part’ in HC debut
05:03
Inside Brown’s quiet night vs. Cowboys
08:01
Cowboys miss ‘seismic’ chance to unseat Eagles
52
Highlights: Eagles defeat Cowboys in chippy duel
02:27
Hurts: Rain delay helped Eagles regain discipline
40
Barkley dazzles with one-handed catch
49
Barkley books it through traffic for Eagles TD
48
Bills-Ravens to boil down to defense on SNF Week 1
44
McCourty: Carter was ‘selfish’ getting ejected
01:42
Carter ejected for spitting on Dak during Kickoff
45
Williams punches it through the middle for a TD
01:46
McCourty: The tush push ‘snatches your soul’
44
Expectations, update on Parsons for Week 1
55
Eagles have ‘big-time players at every position’
02:12
Simms on Cowboys: ‘Circuses don’t win Super Bowls’
01:19
Harrison: ‘I agree with Jerry’ on Parsons trade
01:09
Shakir a top-24 WR play in Week 1 against Ravens
01:02
Downs off injury report, flex option for Week 1
Latest Clips
05:12
Foxworth: Dak looked sharper than Hurts last night
10:39
Paolantonio: Carter shouldn’t be suspended
01:06
Expect Storm to cover spread against Liberty
15:29
Lamb ‘didn’t quit’ despite second-half drops
02:00
Patrick: Prescott ‘baited’ Carter into ejection
02:29
Highlights: GSV playoff bound, Aces extend streak
01:33
It’s ‘game mode’ for Deegan ahead of SMX playoffs
08:41
Highlights: Brazil v. Chile (En Español)
01:21
Guimaraes cleans up deflection for 3-0 Brazil lead
01:23
Paqueta heads Brazil ahead of Chile 2-0
01:23
Estevao’s fabulous finish puts Brazil up 1-0
01:59
Highlights: Argentina v. Venezuela (En Español)
01:09
Messi’s brace moves Argentina to 3-0 lead
01:03
Martinez’s diving header doubles Argentina’s lead
19:59
Highlights: Good Good Golf King of the Mountain
01:48
Messi opens scoring for Argentina v. Venezuela
07:01
Consistency trumps explosiveness in SMX playoffs
19:00
zMAX Dragway in Concord will be ‘fast racetrack’
09:01
Shanley: ‘No guarantees’ in SMX Playoffs
01:25
Mims Jr. an ‘underrated’ Week 1 flex play vs. TEN
01:04
Kamara is a ‘locked in’ RB1 for Week 1 lineups
02:01
Previewing the historic Walker Cup
02:11
Target Brown, Barkley in prop market vs. Cowboys
07:11
Why Mayfield, Lawrence lead Week 1 QB love list
05:09
Low Week 1 totals, matchups hinder Wilson, Ridley
11:17
Expect ‘huge’ games from London, Worthy in Week 1
02:34
Texans, Rams under is a strong bet in Week 1
38:24
Highlights: 2025 Vuelta a España Stage 12
01:59
Bet Seahawks to win outright vs. 49ers in Week 1
01:44
Raiders, Pats over ‘one of the favorite totals’
Close Ad
Add favorite players, teams, and leagues with an NBCUniversal Profile
Continue