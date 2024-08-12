 Skip navigation
Top News

Jarren Duran
Jarren Duran suspended 2 games by Red Sox for shouting homophobic slur at fan who heckled him
MLB: Tampa Bay Rays at Toronto Blue Jays
Top 10 fantasy baseball prospects: August 12
  • Christopher Crawford
    ,
  • Christopher Crawford
    ,
nbc_golf_gc_hoggard_240730.jpg
Regular-season bonus pushes Scottie Scheffler’s earnings to eye-popping levels

Top Clips

nbc_golf_gc_snedeker_240812.jpg
Snedeker ‘humbled’ to receive Payne Stewart Award
nbc_berry_tightends_240812.jpg
Fantasy tight end questions: Kelce, Bowers, Pitts
nbc_berry_depthchart_240812.jpg
Coleman, Iosivas among depth chart risers

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Top News

Jarren Duran
Jarren Duran suspended 2 games by Red Sox for shouting homophobic slur at fan who heckled him
MLB: Tampa Bay Rays at Toronto Blue Jays
Top 10 fantasy baseball prospects: August 12
  • Christopher Crawford
    ,
  • Christopher Crawford
    ,
nbc_golf_gc_hoggard_240730.jpg
Regular-season bonus pushes Scottie Scheffler’s earnings to eye-popping levels

Top Clips

nbc_golf_gc_snedeker_240812.jpg
Snedeker ‘humbled’ to receive Payne Stewart Award
nbc_berry_tightends_240812.jpg
Fantasy tight end questions: Kelce, Bowers, Pitts
nbc_berry_depthchart_240812.jpg
Coleman, Iosivas among depth chart risers

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
View All Scores

Watch Now

Daniels, Williams stand out in preseason debuts

August 12, 2024 04:10 PM
The Fantasy Football Happy Hour crew analyze the preseason debuts of 2024 NFL Draft first-round quarterbacks' Jayden Daniels, Caleb Williams, JJ McCarthy and Bo Nix.
nbc_berry_tightends_240812.jpg
20:31
Fantasy tight end questions: Kelce, Bowers, Pitts
nbc_berry_depthchart_240812.jpg
9:16
Coleman, Iosivas among depth chart risers
nbc_berry_rotoworldnews_240812.jpg
5:42
Nabers ‘in for massive year’ despite ankle sprain
nbc_ffhh_playernews_240809.jpg
7:36
Pittman Jr. will benefit from Josh Downs’ injury
nbc_ffhh_morerbsstorylines_v2_240809.jpg
19:27
Conner is an ‘under-the-radar’ fantasy target
nbc_ffhh_rbstorylines_240809.jpg
18:58
Can Gibbs hold first-round value sharing touches?
nbc_ffhh_danielsv2_240807.jpg
16:44
Fantasy QB storylines: Daniels, Lawrence and more
nbc_ffhh_mccaffrey_240807.jpg
18:26
CMC remains Berry’s 1.01 for 2024 despite injury
nbc_ffhh_hurts_240807.jpg
24:29
Fantasy QB storylines: Mahomes, Hurts and Stroud
nbc_ffhh_outsidetop100_240805.jpg
7:58
Berry sees ‘monster year’ for Commanders’ Robinson
nbc_ffhh_top100_240805.jpg
8:35
Nabers, Johnson lead Berry’s most-drafted players
nbc_ffhh_campnews_240805.jpg
16:37
Williams to see ‘open opportunities’ with Lions
