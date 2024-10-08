Watch Now
Smith-Schuster, Hunt carving out roles for Chiefs
Matthew Berry and the Fantasy Football Happy Hour discuss JuJu Smith-Schuster and Kareem Hunt's emergence in the Chiefs offense and Rashid Shaheed continuing to feast for the Saints.
Take a look at Jones, Flacco on QB waiver wire
Matthew Berry, Connor Rogers and Jay Croucher take a look at some of the QBs widely available in fantasy football who could make a difference for your fantasy football team.
Conklin, Otton are TEs worth adding for Week 6
Matthew Berry highlights Tyler Conklin and Cade Otton as worthy waiver wire adds for managers in need of a boost at tight end, as well as this week's top D/ST plays.
Are the 49ers worth a bet to miss the playoffs?
The FFHH crew give their favorite futures for the 2024 NFL season, with Matthew Berry taking a bold bet at plus-money (at DraftKings Sportsbook) for the San Francisco 49ers to miss the playoffs.
‘Accountability’ surrounds Saleh’s firing from NYJ
The New York Jets had an "energy problem" with Robert Saleh, says Connor Rogers, and the Fantasy Football Happy Hour discusses the team's future with Aaron Rodgers under center.
Target Carr, Kelce bets for Monday Night Football
Matthew Berry, Connor Rogers and Jay Croucher give their favorite player props for the Kansas City Chiefs vs. New Orleans Saints Monday Night Football game, including action on Derek Carr and Travis Kelce.
Is Hall still a must-start in fantasy football?
The Fantasy Football Happy Hour crew look back at the underperformers in Week 5 and why it could be time to question whether New York Jets running back Breece Hall should be a mainstay in your lineups.
Williams hyper efficient in Bears win vs. Panthers
Matthew Berry, Connor Rogers and Jay Croucher highlight some of the top fantasy outings in Week 5, including Caleb Williams' performance in the Chicago Bears' blowout victory of the Carolina Panthers.
Kraft has emerged as a major weapon for Packers
The Fantasy Football Happy Hour crew analyze the emergence of Packers tight end Tucker Kraft after his two-touchdown game in Green Bay's Week 5 victory over the Los Angeles Rams.
49ers’ Aiyuk gets back on track against Cardinals
Matthew Berry, Connor Rogers and Jay Croucher discuss Brandon Aiyuk's performance against the Arizona Cardinals and why they have confidence in the wide receiver's fantasy prospects moving forward.
Collins should be considered No. 1 overall WR
Matthew Berry explains why he's sold on Houston Texans' Nico Collins as the top overall wide receiver in the NFL and why there's concern surrounding Tank Dell's fantasy struggles this season.
Thomas Jr. looking like a Top 15 wide receiver
Matthew Berry, Connor Rogers and Jay Croucher look at the top performers from the Jaguars victory over the Colts, including rookie wide receiver Brian Thomas Jr's emergence in Jacksonville's offense.
Jackson proving he’s the top player in fantasy
Matthew Berry, Connor Rogers and Jay Croucher discuss Lamar Jackson's strong performance against the Cincinnati Bengals and why the reigning MVP should be considered the top overall player in fantasy football.