 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

Olivier Rioux
The world’s tallest teenager becomes the tallest player in college basketball history
Luke Fickell
Luke Fickell will remain Wisconsin’s coach ‘beyond this season,’ AD Chris McIntosh says
Jose Fernandez
New Dallas Wings coach Jose Fernandez embraces move to coach Paige Bueckers and her WNBA team

Top Clips

Bam11-7.jpg
Adebayo out vs. Hornets with toe injury
roto_camthomas_071125.jpg
Who will step up for Nets with Thomas sidelined?
nbc_ffhh_broncos_251107.jpg
Examining DEN offense after poor TNF performance

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

Olivier Rioux
The world’s tallest teenager becomes the tallest player in college basketball history
Luke Fickell
Luke Fickell will remain Wisconsin’s coach ‘beyond this season,’ AD Chris McIntosh says
Jose Fernandez
New Dallas Wings coach Jose Fernandez embraces move to coach Paige Bueckers and her WNBA team

Top Clips

Bam11-7.jpg
Adebayo out vs. Hornets with toe injury
roto_camthomas_071125.jpg
Who will step up for Nets with Thomas sidelined?
nbc_ffhh_broncos_251107.jpg
Examining DEN offense after poor TNF performance

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Watch Now

Montgomery faces bad WAS rush defense in week 10

November 7, 2025 01:30 PM
Denny Carter joins Fantasy Football Happy Hour to address flexual frustrations and offers confidence in Christian Watson, David Montgomery and Pop Douglas for week 10.

Related Videos

nbc_ffhh_broncos_251107.jpg
11:24
Examining DEN offense after poor TNF performance
nbc_ffhh_danielsinjury_251107.jpg
03:16
Berry: Daniels should not play again this season
nbc_ffhh_vegaspass_251107.jpg
01:41
Raiders entire pass game ‘brutal’ Thursday night
nbc_ffhh_lastcall_251107.jpg
01:47
Browns RB Judkins has great matchup in week 10
nbc_ffhh_whatsontap_251107.jpg
02:55
Brissett among start/sit questions for NFL Week 10
nbc_ffhh_injuriesstevenson_251107.jpg
08:29
Ramifications of RB injuries in NFL Week 10
nbc_ffhh_injuriesmeyers_251107.jpg
08:53
Can Meyers factor into JAC offense in debut?
nbc_roto_bestbets_251107.jpg
01:40
Panthers, Falcons lead Week 10 best bets
joealtchargersoline.jpg
02:14
Alt’s absence could hurt Chargers against Steelers
jordanlovepackersgreenbay.jpg
02:18
Can Packers cover 2.5-point spread against Eagles?
nbc_bte_bestbets_251107.jpg
02:00
Bet on Williams to have long reception in Week 10
nbc_pft_showmesomething_251107.jpg
02:59
Dowdle, Mayfield have something to prove Week 10
nbc_pft_saucegardner_251107.jpg
02:47
Gardner is a ‘building block player’ for Colts
nbc_pft_qbconfidence_251107.jpg
10:29
Williams, Maye best performing 2024 draft picks
nbc_pft_grahamgano_251107.jpg
14:36
Gano speaks on mental health impacts of betting
nbc_pft_tushpush_251107.jpg
08:07
Unpacking LaFleur’s comments on tush push
nbc_pft_marshawnkneeland_251107.jpg
07:22
Cowboys’ Kneeland found dead of apparent suicide
nbc_pft_denkcprvw_251107.jpg
09:00
Chiefs face ‘critical’ game vs Broncos in Week 11
nbc_pft_raidersgo_251107.jpg
08:07
How might Brady be involved in Raiders’ future?
nbc_pft_broncosfans_251107.jpg
11:20
Unpacking Broncos’ fans’ reactions to ‘rough’ win
nbc_pft_raidersopportunities_251107.jpg
02:55
Smith on ‘missed opportunities’ vs Broncos
nbc_pft_broncosraiders_251107.jpg
04:21
Broncos’ defense dominates in ugly win vs. Raiders
nbc_roto_brianthomas_251106.jpg
01:25
What Thomas Jr.'s ankle injury means in fanatsy
nbc_csu_lionscommanders_251106.jpg
01:07
NFL Week 10 preview: Lions vs. Commanders
nbc_ffhh_lastcall_251106.jpg
03:36
Best odds for Dobbins in Raiders vs Broncos TNF
nbc_ffhh_qblovelist_251106.jpg
08:38
Patriots’ Maye could ‘ignite’ vs Buccaneers
nbc_ffhh_qbhate_251106.jpg
03:08
Lawrence, Young among Week 10 QBs to avoid
nbc_ffhh_pchate_251106.jpg
02:44
Steelers’ Metcalf ‘inconsistent’ this season
nbc_ffhh_loverbs_251106.jpg
12:04
Bills’ Davis is top RB replacement if Cook is out
nbc_ffhh_pclove_251106.jpg
12:56
McConkey, Waddle lead Week 10 pass catchers

Latest Clips

nbc_nba_teamwatchability_251107.jpg
14:27
Have Lakers been most fun team to watch so far?
nbc_dps_broncosraidersrecap_251107.jpg
10:18
Broncos not a ‘threatening’ team despite being 8-2
nbc_dps_danebruglerinterview_251107.jpg
11:51
Brugler discusses Manning, Mendoza, Simpson, Reese
nbc_nba_enjoydk_251107.jpg
05:03
Banchero, Magic ‘due’ for good offensive game
nbc_nba_enjoayactivehof_251107.jpg
07:32
Debating which current NBA players will make HOF
nbc_roto_swift_251107.jpg
01:27
Bears backfield will ‘still be a split’ in Week 10
nbc_roto_franklin_251107.jpg
01:10
Franklin could be top wide receiver on Broncos
nbc_roto_wilson_251107.jpg
01:26
Is WR Wilson must-start in fantasy going forward?
nbc_roto_warriorsnuggs_251107.jpg
02:11
Top player props for Warriors vs. Nuggets
MagicvsCeltics11-7.jpg
01:46
Can Magic get things right vs. Celtics?
nbc_bte_housas_251107.jpg
02:15
Lean Rockets and under against Spurs
nbc_dps_andystaples_251107.jpg
10:30
Staples: Current CFP is the right number of teams
nbc_dps_gregcosell_251107.jpg
09:41
Cosell on Maye and Nix’s seasons so far
oly_fswom_japan_sakamoto_251107.jpg
07:29
Sakamoto takes commanding lead at NHK Trophy
nbc_nba_lacvsphx_251106.jpg
01:55
Highlights: Green, Booker power Suns past Clippers
nbc_smx_ep39_251106.jpg
15:41
Tomac, Sexton among notable SMX riders on the move
nbc_smx_tomacintv_251106.jpg
01:46
Tomac’s transition to KTM ‘off to a good start’
nbc_golf_dunlaptalk_251106.jpg
03:07
Dunlap bucking driving trends in WWT Championship
nbc_golf_wwtr1_251106.jpg
07:27
Highlights: World Wide Technology Champ., Round 1
nbc_cbb_gtownhaneyintv_251106.jpg
06:47
Haney seeks to be a ‘giver of hope’ for Hoyas
nbc_cbb_shubozzellaintv_251106.jpg
04:47
Bozzella’s message to SHU: ‘Enjoy the moment’
nbc_nba_markkanencomp_251106.jpg
02:01
Highlights: Markkanen cooking with Jazz in 2025-26
nbc_nba_offguardmip_251106.jpg
05:55
Bulls’ Giddey among early candidates for MIP award
cavs_mobley_talk_061125.jpg
07:44
Mobley ‘the key’ to Cavs reaching their potential
nbc_nba_offguardtwolves_251106.jpg
07:13
Assessing Timberwolves’ needs after 4-4 start
nbc_nba_offguardlukaconfidence_251106.jpg
07:54
Analyzing Doncic’s ‘supreme’ confidence
nbc_nba_offguardvetrosters_251106.jpg
15:43
Evaluating importance of veterans in the NBA
nbc_cbb_villdillonintv_251106.jpg
08:16
Villanova’s Dillon treasures leading alma mater
nbc_roto_quinshonjudkins_251106.jpg
01:23
What to expect of CLE’s Judkins in return vs. NYJ
nbc_roto_buckyirving_251106.jpg
01:27
Irving managers must be ready to pivot in Week 10